Grimaldi Expands Ammonia-Ready Fleet with 9,000-CEU Grande Svezia

The Grimaldi Group has welcomed the Grande Svezia into its fleet, marking the fourth “Ammonia Ready” vessel in the company’s expanding green shipping portfolio. The 9,000-CEU (Car Equivalent Units) Pure Car & Truck Carrier (PCTC) is the second in a series of ten next-generation vessels under construction at China Merchants Heavy Industries Jiangsu.

Measuring 220 meters in length with a gross tonnage of 91,611 tons, the Grande Svezia is designed to transport both electric and combustion engine vehicles across its 14 decks. The vessel features an impressive array of green technologies, including future readiness for ammonia conversion as a carbon-free alternative fuel.

“With the arrival of the Grande Svezia, we further consolidate our role as a leader in sustainable maritime transport,” said Emanuele Grimaldi, Managing Director of Grimaldi Group. “This investment reflects our commitment to supporting the global automotive industry with vessels that are ever more advanced, efficient, and with a reduced environmental footprint.”

During port calls, the Grande Svezia can achieve zero emissions through its 5 MWh lithium battery system and cold ironing capability, allowing it to draw shore power where available. Additional energy-efficiency features include 2,500 square meters of solar panels, silicone-based hull coatings, and smart ventilation and climate control systems.

The vessel incorporates an innovative “gate rudder” – installed for the first time on PCTC vessels – consisting of two foil-shaped blades positioned alongside the propeller to enhance propulsion efficiency and maneuverability. Compared to earlier-generation car carriers, the Grande Svezia delivers up to 50% lower fuel consumption.

The Grande Svezia follows the delivery of the Grande Auckland earlier this month, which features similar environmental credentials including Ammonia Ready class notation. Both vessels represent part of Grimaldi’s substantial investment in green shipping technology, with 14 more Ammonia Ready PCTC vessels on order for delivery between 2025 and 2027.

In the coming days, the Grande Svezia will begin her maiden voyage on the East Asia–Persian Gulf service, carrying 3,100 vehicles and 5,800 linear meters of rolling cargo from Chinese ports to Persian Gulf markets.