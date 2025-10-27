Chinese Ship Sinks Off Guangzhou Waters With Two Crew Missing

By Katharine Gemmell

Oct 26, 2025 (Bloomberg) –A Chinese-flagged ship has sunk in waters off Guangzhou after colliding with a Singapore-registered container ship, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said in a statement on Sunday.

Two of the 15 crew members on Hai Li 5 remain missing after the collision on Saturday night, the MPA said. No injuries were reported among Wan Hai A17’s crew, and the authority said it is investigating the incident.

