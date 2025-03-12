ZIM Reports Strong 2024 Turnaround, Sets Conservative 2025 Outlook Amid Red Sea Crisis

International container shipping company ZIM (NYSE: ZIM) has reported a remarkable recovery in 2024, posting a net income of $2.15 billion, marking a significant turnaround from the $2.69 billion loss recorded in 2023.

The Israeli-based carrier achieved record-breaking performance in 2024, with total revenues reaching $8.43 billion, representing a 63% increase year-over-year. The company’s success was driven by both volume growth and improved freight rates, with carried volume increasing 14% to 3,751 thousand TEUs for the full year.

ZIM President & CEO Eli Glickman noted that the company delivered “record carried volume as well as exceptional profitability,” achieving its best results ever outside of the extraordinary COVID period.

The company’s strategic focus on fleet transformation has yielded significant results, with volume growth outpacing the market average of 6%. Key drivers included expanded capacity on the Asia to U.S. East Coast trade route, successful expedited services to the U.S. West Coast, and increased presence in Latin America.

Looking ahead to 2025, ZIM maintains a cautious outlook amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Red Sea region. ZIM expects Adjusted EBITDA between $1.6 billion and $2.2 billion and Adjusted EBIT between $350 million and $950 million, with the guidance assuming that Red Sea trade conditions will not normalize until at least the second half of the year.

On Tuesday, the Yemen-based Houthis announced it would continue attacking Israeli ships in the Red Sea region in response to Israel blocking aid to Gaza.

Highlighting its commitment to modernization and environmental sustainability, ZIM reported that 40% of its fleet is now LNG-fueled, demonstrating the company’s investment in fuel-efficient capacity. This technological advancement positions the carrier to better meet emerging emissions reduction targets while maintaining operational efficiency.

ZIM has declared a Q4 2024 dividend of $382 million, or $3.17 per share. Combined with previous distributions during 2024, total dividend payments for the year reached $961 million, representing approximately 45% of the company’s full-year net income.

The company’s financial position remains solid, with a total cash position of $3.14 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $451 million from the previous year. The net leverage ratio improved to 0.8x, down from 2.2x at the end of 2023.

Founded in 1945, ZIM has established itself as a leading global container liner shipping company, operating in more than 100 countries and serving approximately 33,000 customers across 330 ports worldwide.