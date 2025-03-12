Done Deal: Historic ILA-USMX Contract Brings Six Years of ‘Labor Peace’ to East and Gulf Coast Ports

International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) and United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) officials gathered in North Bergen, New Jersey on Tuesday to formally sign a landmark six-year master contract agreement, securing unprecedented benefits for dockworkers and ensuring labor stability at major U.S. East and Gulf Coast ports through September 2030.

The groundbreaking agreement, which received nearly 99% approval from ILA members in February, delivers a record-setting 62% wage increase and comprehensive protections against automation. The contract includes accelerated wage raises for new workers, full container royalty fund returns, enhanced money purchase plan contributions, and improvements to the MILA healthcare program.

ILA International President Harold Daggett, who negotiated his third consecutive six-year agreement as the union’s Chief Negotiator, called it “the greatest contract in ILA history”. The new terms will be retroactive to October 1, 2024.

“I am proud of my ILA members who withstood a three-day strike in October 2024 and remained strong and united to help bring about this landmark agreement,” said Daggett.

The path to agreement included intense negotiations and a brief three-day strike at ports covered by the agreement in October 2024. While initial discussions resolved wage increases and established a contract extension until January 15, 2025, the crucial issue of port automation remained a sticking point until a final agreement was reached on January 8.

“This agreement received unanimous support from our USMX membership and furthers our mission to create modern and safe working conditions across the industry while continuing to focus on enhancing strong and efficient supply chains to ensure American companies can access the global marketplace,” said USMX Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Paul De Maria.

The negotiations attracted attention from high-level political figures, including President Donald Trump, who met with ILA leadership at Mar-a-Lago in December 2024. The ILA leadership credited Trump’s support as instrumental in securing the deal.

USMX, representing foreign ocean carriers, direct employers, and port associations along the East and Gulf Coasts, maintained throughout negotiations that port modernization remains essential for the industry’s future. The organization argues that modern technology is crucial for efficiency, capacity, and growth in the maritime sector.

Both parties have expressed optimism about their collective futures, with labor peace now guaranteed through 2030. The agreement is being hailed as a new “gold standard” for dockworker unions globally, balancing workforce protections with industry modernization needs.