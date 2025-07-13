gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,088 members

A drone view shows port of the coastal city of Latakia, Syria March 11, 2025. REUTERS/Karam al-Masri

A drone view shows port of the coastal city of Latakia, Syria March 11, 2025. REUTERS/Karam al-Masri

Syria Signs $800 Million Agreement With DP World To Bolster Ports Infrastructure

Reuters
Total Views: 0
July 13, 2025

July 13 (Reuters) – Syria’s General Authority for Land and Sea Ports on Sunday signed a $800 million agreement with UAE’s DP World to bolster Syrian ports infrastructure and logistical services, Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

The agreement follows on from a memorandum of understanding signed between the two sides in May.

The deal with DP World, a subsidiary of United Arab Emirates investment company Dubai World, focuses on developing a multi-purpose terminal at Tartous on Syria’s Mediterranean coast and cooperation in setting up industrial and free trade zones.

The signing ceremony was attended by Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order terminating a U.S. sanctions program on Syria, paving the way for an end to the country’s isolation from the international financial system and for the rebuilding of its economy shattered by the civil war.

The removal of U.S. sanctions will also clear the way for greater engagement by humanitarian organizations working in Syria, easing foreign investment and trade as the country rebuilds.

(Reporting by Elwely Elwelly; Writing by Menna Alaa El-Din; Editing by Louise Heavens and Jane Merriman)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

dp world
port
sanctions
syria
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,088 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

The sun sets behind container cranes at the Port of Los Angeles, California
Ports

US Port Operators Seek To Mitigate Hefty Expected Tariffs On China-Built Port Cranes

By Lisa Baertlein LOS ANGELES, July 11 (Reuters) – U.S. seaport operators are asking for extra time to implement pending tariffs on towering ship-to-shore cranes as they expect President Donald Trump’s administration...

20 hours ago
Total Views: 525
Vancouver Port Authority Begins Bidding Process for $3 Billion Container Terminal to Boost Trade Capacity
Ports

Vancouver Port Authority Begins Bidding Process for $3 Billion Container Terminal to Boost Trade Capacity

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority has initiated the procurement process for the Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Project, marking a significant milestone for Canada’s trade infrastructure development. The authority is seeking...

July 11, 2025
Total Views: 2003
A OOCL containership docks at the Port of Long Beach
Ports

U.S. Container Imports Set to Fall as Trump Tariffs Loom, NRF Warns

Import cargo volume at major U.S. container ports is expected to experience a temporary rebound this month following a significant late spring decline, but will likely fall again when previously...

July 10, 2025
Total Views: 569