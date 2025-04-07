ZIM Orders Ten LNG-Powered Containerships in $2.3 Billion Charter Deal

Israeli container shipping company ZIM has signed agreements for ten 11,500 TEU LNG dual-fuel containerships in a deal worth approximately $2.3 billion.

The vessels will be constructed at China’s Zhoushan Changhong Shipyard with deliveries scheduled for 2027-2028. Seven vessels will be chartered from Containers Ventures Holdings Inc., a TMS Group affiliate, while three will come from a shipping company affiliated with former majority stakeholder Kenon Holdings.

The latest fleet expansion follows ZIM’s successful integration of 46 newbuilds ordered in 2021 and 2022. The new vessels will strengthen ZIM’s LNG-powered fleet, which the company views as a strategic advantage in the increasingly environmentally conscious shipping market.

“These agreements ensure access to an important vessel segment and further strengthen our core LNG fleet, which is a critical commercial differentiator,” said Eli Glickman, ZIM President & CEO. “Importantly, this versatile capacity is ideally suited for ZIM’s various global trades, enhancing our commercial agility and growth potential.”

The investment aligns with ZIM’s environmental initiatives, as the company positions itself as a leader in reducing carbon intensity in the shipping industry. “Expanding our LNG fleet supports ZIM’s decarbonization objectives and solidifies our position as an industry leader in carbon intensity reduction,” Glickman noted.

ZIM anticipates growing demand for environmentally friendly shipping solutions, making the timing of this investment particularly strategic. The company expects the new vessels to contribute to long-term profitability and maintain its competitive edge in the global shipping market.