gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,352 members

Oil tanker Kerala, chartered by Chevron, is loaded in the Bajo Grande oil terminal at Maracaibo Lake, in the municipality of San Francisco, Venezuela, January 5, 2023. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia

Oil tanker Kerala, chartered by Chevron, is loaded in the Bajo Grande oil terminal at Maracaibo Lake, in the municipality of San Francisco, Venezuela, January 5, 2023. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia

Washington Issues Broad Waiver Reopening Venezuela Oil Sector to U.S. Companies

Reuters
Total Views: 0
March 18, 2026
Reuters

By Timothy Gardner and Marianna Parraga

March 18 (Reuters) – The U.S. issued a waiver on Wednesday broadly authorizing U.S. companies to do business with Venezuela’s state-run oil company PDVSA, a key step that could secure investment and, in the longer-term, increase the country’s crude production capacity.

Washington has been easing sanctions on Venezuela since U.S. forces captured President Nicolas Maduro in January, with the U.S. government taking control of the OPEC country’s oil sale proceeds through a fund.

The general license issued by the Treasury Department does not remove all sanctions on PDVSA – in force since 2019 – but is a bold step called for by interim President Delcy Rodriguez to reactivate the company’s core operations and boost sales after a strict U.S. oil blockade knocked down output and exports. It also follows a law reform approved in late January to encourage investment.

The Treasury’s action is part of an attempt by the Trump administration to alleviate pressure on oil markets caused by the war with Iran.

“This license will benefit both the United States and Venezuela, while supporting the global energy market by increasing the supply of available oil. It will also help incentivize new investment in Venezuela’s energy sector,” a Treasury spokesperson said.

Venezuela has in recent weeks been exporting oil almost at top capacity, mostly through partner Chevron and global trading houses Vitol and Trafigura. March exports are forecast to reach pre-blockade levels of around 900,000 barrels per day.

Analysts have warned any additional output increase will require infrastructure repairs, oil and gas project expansions and new supply agreements and partnerships, which have been under negotiation between foreign firms and PDVSA in recent months.

“The reality is, Venezuela doesn’t have the infrastructure, it’s not like it has the ability to just start ramping up output of oil,” said Brett Erickson, a managing principal at Obsidian Risk Advisors.

PDVSA did not immediately reply to a request for comment. 

LESS PRESSURE

The waiver to sanctions that President Donald Trump imposed on PDVSA during his first term is meant to draw additional companies to help produce or export oil from Venezuela, which has the world’s largest reserves of crude, most of which are extra heavy and need processing before export. 

Venezuela’s oil production early this month was about 1.05 million bpd, or about 1 percent of global production, an increase from 878,000 bpd in early January when the U.S. blockade forced deep output cuts. 

Trump is trying to get energy companies to invest $100 billion in Venezuela’s dilapidated oil business, which has suffered from years of neglect, corruption and U.S. sanctions.

But analysts say encouraging large investors to return to the country after nationalizations two decades ago will require a stable legal framework and fiscal incentives that, according to some companies, have not been fully granted under the recent law reform. 

Many small producers and investors, however, are looking for early deals that could secure profits, while PDVSA’s traditional partners, including Chevron, Shell, Repsol, Eni and BP are seeking project reactivation or expansions. 

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Toronto, Timothy Gardner in Washington and Marianna Parraga in Houston; Editing by Katharine Jackson, Chizu Nomiyama and Nia Williams)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

chevron
Iran conflict
pdvsa
president trump
tankers
trump administration
venezuela oil exports
venezuela sanctions
venezuela tanker blockade

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

This article contains reporting from Reuters, published under license.

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,352 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

File photo of a product tanker underway at sea
News

Trump Waives Jones Act for 60 Days—Shipping Interests Say It Won’t Help Lower Gas Prices

The White House has approved a 60-day Jones Act waiver, moving forward with a controversial policy that U.S. shipping interests warned just days ago would do little to lower fuel...

2 hours ago
Total Views: 1944
Oil tankers navigate Strait of Hormuz between Iran and Oman in Persian Gulf
News

U.S. Hits Iranian Coastal Missile Sites With Bunker-Buster Bombs

Bunker-buster munitions target coastal threats to commercial shipping U.S. forces have struck Iranian coastal missile sites near the Strait of Hormuz, targeting systems assessed to pose a direct threat to...

17 hours ago
Total Views: 2816
Tankers are seen off the coast of the Fujairah amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran
News

UAE Signals Openness to U.S.-Led Hormuz Protection Mission as Shipping Crisis Deepens

The United Arab Emirates may join a U.S.-led effort to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz after Iran all but shut the vital waterway to ships as Tehran wages war with Israel and the United States, a senior Emirati official said on Tuesday.

18 hours ago
Total Views: 723