gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,352 members

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a round table on collegiate sports in the White House in Washington, D.C.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a round table on collegiate sports in the White House in Washington, D.C., March 6, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo

Trump Floats U.S. Withdrawal from Hormuz ‘Straight’ Security Role

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
March 18, 2026

U.S. President Donald J. Trump on Tuesday suggested the United States could step back from securing the Strait of Hormuz, floating the idea of forcing allied nations to take greater responsibility for protecting one of the world’s most critical shipping lanes.

In a post on Truth Social early Wednesday, Trump wrote: “I wonder what would happen if we ‘finished off’ what’s left of the Iranian Terror State, and let the Countries that use it, we don’t, be responsible for the so called ‘Straight?’ That would get some of our non-responsive ‘Allies’ in gear, and fast!!!”

The post was later updated to correct “Strait.”

The comments mark a sharp escalation in rhetoric as commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains severely disrupted amid the ongoing U.S.–Iran conflict.

Trump Declares U.S. ‘Doesn’t Need Anyone’ After Allies Balk at Hormuz Mission

Despite a recent lull in confirmed attacks, industry confidence remains near zero. Shipping companies, insurers, and charterers continue to treat the region as a high-risk or no-go zone, with many vessels idling or rerouting where possible.

Trump’s comments appear aimed at longstanding frustrations with U.S. allies—particularly in Europe and Asia—who rely heavily on Middle Eastern energy flows but have been hesitant to commit naval assets to escort operations.

U.S. Hits Iranian Coastal Missile Sites With Bunker-Buster Bombs

Several U.S. partners have already rejected calls for a coalition escort mission, citing both operational risks and concerns over being drawn deeper into the conflict. Gulf states, while directly impacted, have also taken a cautious approach.

It remains unclear whether Trump’s statement reflects a formal policy direction or a negotiating tactic aimed at pressuring allies into action. However, the timing—amid near-total paralysis in one of the world’s most important maritime corridors—underscores the growing geopolitical stakes for global shipping.

For now, the message from Washington adds another layer of uncertainty to a crisis already reshaping energy flows, freight markets, and maritime security calculations worldwide.

Tags:

Iran conflict
president trump
strait of hormuz

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,352 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Oil tanker Kerala, chartered by Chevron, is loaded in the Bajo Grande oil terminal at Maracaibo Lake, in the municipality of San Francisco, Venezuela, January 5, 2023. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
News

Washington Issues Broad Waiver Reopening Venezuela Oil Sector to U.S. Companies

The U.S. issued a waiver on Wednesday broadly authorizing U.S. companies to do business with Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA, a key step that could secure investment and, in thelonger-term, increase the country's crude production capacity.

6 minutes ago
Total Views: 40
File photo of a product tanker underway at sea
News

Trump Waives Jones Act for 60 Days—Shipping Interests Say It Won’t Help Lower Gas Prices

The White House has approved a 60-day Jones Act waiver, moving forward with a controversial policy that U.S. shipping interests warned just days ago would do little to lower fuel...

2 hours ago
Total Views: 2068
Oil tankers navigate Strait of Hormuz between Iran and Oman in Persian Gulf
News

U.S. Hits Iranian Coastal Missile Sites With Bunker-Buster Bombs

Bunker-buster munitions target coastal threats to commercial shipping U.S. forces have struck Iranian coastal missile sites near the Strait of Hormuz, targeting systems assessed to pose a direct threat to...

17 hours ago
Total Views: 2816