gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,099 members

EUNAVFOR Aspides forces escort a CMA CGM containership in the Red Sea

EUNAVFOR Aspides forces escort a CMA CGM containership in the Red Sea. Photo courtesy EUNAVFOR Aspides

War Risk Premiums Surge Amid Renewed Red Sea Attacks

Reuters
Total Views: 0
July 10, 2025
Reuters

By Jonathan Saul

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) – The insurance cost of shipping goods through the Red Sea has more than doubled in recent days after Yemen’s Houthis attacked and sank two ships, killing at least four seafarers after months of calm, industry sources said on Thursday.

The Red Sea is a critical waterway for oil and commodities but traffic has dropped sharply since Houthi attacks off Yemen’s coast began in November 2023 in what the Iran-aligned group said was in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza war.

War risk premiums have risen to around 0.7% of the value of a ship, from around 0.3% last week before the latest attacks took place, sources familiar with the matter said, with some underwriters pausing cover for some voyages.

Rates for a typical seven-day voyage period, which are set by individual underwriters, have been quoted this week at up to 1%, matching the peak level in 2024 when there were daily attacks. This adds hundreds of thousands of dollars in further costs for every shipment.

“The recent attacks in the Red Sea have highlighted the need for caution when considering a transit,” said Neil Roberts, head of marine and aviation with the Lloyd’s Market Association, which represents the interests of all underwriting businesses in Lloyd’s of London.

A Houthi attack on the Greek ship Eternity C on Wednesday killed four of the 25 people aboard, maritime officials said. On Thursday, rescuers pulled four more survivors from the Red Sea. Houthi militants said they were holding some of the crew still missing.

The attack followed the sinking of another Greek-operated vessel on Monday, which the Houthis claimed responsibility for.

Some of their sister vessels had made calls to Israeli ports in the past year, an analysis of shipping data showed.

The Houthis attacked more than 100 ships from November 2023 to December 2024. In May, the U.S. announced a deal to stop bombing the Houthis in return for an end to shipping attacks, though the Houthis said the deal did not include sparing Israel.

Insurance industry sources said underwriters would try to avoid covering any vessel with links with Israel, even if it was indirect.

“What we have seen in the last week appears to be … a return to mid-2024 targeting criteria, which essentially involves any vessel with even a remote Israeli connection,” said Munro Anderson, head of operations at marine war risk insurance specialist Vessel Protect. “With ambiguity comes risk.”

(Reporting by Jonathan Saul, additional reporting by Michael Jones with The Insurer; Editing by Ros Russell)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

Red Sea Shipping Attacks
war risk
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,099 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Eternity C sinks below the surface
Shipping

Rescuers Pull More Survivors From Red Sea as Houthis Hold Crew of Sunken Greek Ship

Rescuers pulled three more crew members and a security guard alive from the Red Sea on Thursday, maritime security sources said, a day after Houthi militants sank the Greek ship Eternity C and said they were holding some of the crew still missing.

7 minutes ago
Total Views: 949
Map of designated U.S Marine Highway Program routes as of July 2025
Shipping

DOT Adds New Waterways to U.S. Marine Highway Program to Boost Inland Shipping

The U.S. Department of Transportation has significantly expanded the United States Marine Highway Program, adding 848 new miles of navigable waterways and approving 14 new sponsors. Transportation Secretary Sean P....

3 hours ago
Total Views: 262
A OOCL containership docks at the Port of Long Beach
Ports

U.S. Container Imports Set to Fall as Trump Tariffs Loom, NRF Warns

Import cargo volume at major U.S. container ports is expected to experience a temporary rebound this month following a significant late spring decline, but will likely fall again when previously...

5 hours ago
Total Views: 246