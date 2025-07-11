Crowley Launches LNG-Powered ‘Tiscapa’ to Strengthen U.S.-Caribbean Trade Routes

Crowley has expanded its fleet with the launch of the LNG-powered containership Tiscapa, marking a significant advancement in the company’s service capabilities across the U.S., Caribbean and Central America.

The vessel, part of the Avance Class series, offers a container capacity of 1,400 TEUs, including space for 300 refrigerated units. Powered by liquefied natural gas, the ship represents Crowley’s commitment to reducing emissions while enhancing cargo transport efficiency.

“The addition of Tiscapa to our fleet marks another milestone in Crowley’s commitment to delivering efficient and reliable logistics solutions across the region,” said Andrew Davis, vice president of operations for Crowley Logistics. “With its LNG-powered design and expanded capacity for dry and refrigerated goods, Tiscapa enhances our ability to provide faster, dependable service for customers moving essential goods throughout the U.S. and Caribbean Basin.”

The vessel departed from Jacksonville, Florida on its inaugural commercial voyage serving the Caribbean Basin. Following a transition period, Tiscapa will establish regular service between the U.S., Dominican Republic and Central America, facilitating direct market connections for medical devices, household goods, food and perishables.

Tiscapa joins sister ships Quetzal and Copán, which serve El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua, supporting the growing trade between the U.S. and Central America.

The Avance Class vessels, operated under charter from Eastern Pacific Shipping, are named to honor Central American cultural elements, reflecting Crowley’s 60-plus years of shipping and logistics operations in the region. Tiscapa refers to a volcanic lagoon in Managua, Nicaragua, formed over 10,000 years ago, notable for its pre-Columbian remains and iconic Augusto Sandino statue.

The fourth and final ship in this class, Torogoz—named after El Salvador’s national bird—is scheduled to enter service in August 2025.