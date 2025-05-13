Crowley Expands Caribbean Service with Second LNG-Powered Containership

Crowley has launched its second LNG-powered containership in the Avance Class fleet, expanding its ocean shipping capabilities in the Caribbean Basin.

The vessel, named Copán after a significant Mayan archaeological site in Honduras, has commenced operations from Florida’s Port of Jacksonville (JAXPORT). The 1,400-TEU vessel features capacity for 300 refrigerated containers and is designed for rapid cargo delivery using lower-emission liquefied natural gas (LNG).

“These vessels build on Crowley’s decades-long commitment for diverse and robust supply chain solutions in the Caribbean Basin while advancing LNG as a solution in the maritime industry’s ongoing energy transition,” said Brett Bennett, senior vice president and general manager, Crowley Logistics.

The Avance Class vessels serve routes between the United States, Central America, and the Dominican Republic, specializing in transporting perishable goods, pharmaceuticals, retail products, and breakbulk cargo.

Crowley initiated service of its first Avance Class vessel, Quetzal, in April, with two additional ships expected to join the fleet this year under charter with Eastern Pacific Shipping.