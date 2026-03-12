gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,412 members

The crude oil tanker Stena Polaris sails alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a replenishment-at-sea, Nov. 26, 2024.

The crude oil tanker Stena Polaris sails alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a replenishment-at-sea, Nov. 26, 2024. U.S. Navy Photo

US Considers Easing Jones Act to Tame Spiraling Fuel Prices

Bloomberg
Total Views: 133
March 12, 2026

By Courtney Subramanian

Mar 12, 2026 (Bloomberg) –The Trump administration plans to waive a century-old maritime law that requires American ships be used to transport goods between US ports as it seeks to blunt surging oil and gasoline prices, according to people familiar with the matter. 

The 30-day exemption, which is still being developed, is set to apply broadly to vessels moving oil, gasoline, diesel, liquefied natural gas and fertilizer among US ports, the people said. That would enable generally cheaper foreign tankers to move those goods — including Gulf Coast oil to refineries on the US East Coast and fuel from the region to more populous areas.

“In the interest of national defense, the White House is considering waiving the Jones Act for a limited period of time to ensure vital energy products and agricultural necessities are flowing freely to US ports,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. “This action has not been finalized.”

The plan comes as President Donald Trump considers multiple options to stem the dramatic rise in crude and gasoline amid the war in Iran. On Wednesday, the administration announced it would release 172 million barrels of crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Overall, countries are coordinating to release 400 million barrels from their stockpiles. 

US gasoline futures pared gains after the news. Waiving the Jones Act could save East Coast motorists roughly 10 cents a gallon, according to a 2022 JP Morgan Chase & Co. estimate.

“It absolutely facilitates the free flow of gasoline, which otherwise would have to come from Europe of other destinations to reach the Northeast,” said David Goldwyn, an energy envoy under former President Barack Obama and president of consulting firm Goldwyn Global Strategies. “There are very few US tankers that are available so the Northeast continues to import whatever gasoline they can’t get from pipeline.”

Also See: Gasoline-Starved California Is Turning to Fuel From the Bahamas

The vast majority of US refineries are on the Gulf Coast, and there’s only one major pipeline connecting them to the Northeast, the US’s most densely populated region.

While waiving the Jones Act could help lower prices somewhat, the impacts are apt to be limited, said Colin Grabow, associate director at the Cato Institute’s Herbert A. Stiefel Center for Trade Policy Studies, which advocates for repealing the law. 

“The Jones Act is probably responsible for a few cents per gallon — pennies per gallon, not dimes per gallon,” Grabow said in an interview. “It could be helpful, but the effects could get swamped by broader movements in the market.”

While the government has temporarily lifted US shipping requirements to combat fuel shortages after major storms, doing it can be politically fraught. The Jones Act is championed by some of the nation’s biggest shipbuilders and vessel operators, as well as their allies on Capitol Hill.

On Thursday, a White House official said the Trump administration can assure that the move will not impact American shipbuilding.

Read more: What the Jones Act Has to Do With Your Car’s Gas Tank

The US last waived the Jones Act in October 2022 for a tanker heading to Puerto Rico to deliver supplies after Hurricane Fiona.

The Biden administration also temporarily issued an exemption for refiner Valero Energy Corp. following a cyberattack on a major East Coast fuel pipeline in 2021. 

(Adds details starting in the second paragraph.)

© 2026 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

crude oil
Hormuz
iran
Jones Act
strait of hormuz
Trump

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

This article contains reporting from Bloomberg, published under license.

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,412 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Iran’s Supreme Leader, in First Remarks, Vows to Avenge ‘Martyrs’, Keep Strait Closed
Shipping

Iran’s Supreme Leader, in First Remarks, Vows to Avenge ‘Martyrs’, Keep Strait Closed

Iran will avenge the blood of its martyrs, keep the Strait of Hormuz closed and attack U.S. bases, new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said on Thursday in a statement read out on state television, his first remarks since succeeding his slain father.

2 hours ago
Total Views: 507
Indian Source Says Iran to Allow India-Flagged Tankers Through Hormuz as First Tanker Arrives
Shipping

Indian Source Says Iran to Allow India-Flagged Tankers Through Hormuz as First Tanker Arrives

Iran will allow Indian-flagged tankers to transit the Strait of Hormuz, a conduit for 40% of the South Asian nation's crude imports, an Indian government source said on Thursday, but an Iranian source outside the country denied any such deal was reached.

3 hours ago
Total Views: 554
US Hormuz Escorts May Start by End of the Month, Wright Says
Shipping

US Hormuz Escorts May Start by End of the Month, Wright Says

The US Navy could start escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz by the end of this month, Energy Secretary Chris Wright said.  Wright said on CNBC on Thursday US military assets were currently focused on destroying Iran’s offensive capabilities and weapons manufacturing, but could shift focus to protecting shipping traffic in the coming weeks.

3 hours ago
Total Views: 402