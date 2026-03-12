gCaptain-logo
Norway Bars Its Ships From Hormuz as Attacks on Merchant Vessels Escalate

Norwegian and U.S. flags during joint Arctic maneuvers in November, 2024. (Source: Norwegian Defense Forces)

Mike Schuler
March 12, 2026

Norway has moved to prohibit its merchant fleet from entering the Strait of Hormuz, marking one of the strongest regulatory responses yet to the escalating attacks on commercial shipping linked to the widening U.S.–Iran conflict.

In a notice issued Thursday, the Norwegian Maritime Authority (NMA) announced that Norwegian-flagged vessels are no longer permitted to enter the Persian Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz until further notice, citing a rapidly deteriorating security environment and mounting attacks on civilian ships.

The decision represents a significant escalation from previous guidance. Until now, the NMA had issued strong recommendations discouraging traffic through the area. The new directive formally moves the risk level from advisory status to an outright prohibition for vessels seeking to enter the region.

“We are now moving from a strong recommendation regarding traffic in the area to a prohibition on entering the Strait of Hormuz,” said Director General of Shipping and Navigation Alf-Tore Sørheim. “For ships already inside the area, level 3 still applies.”

Under the new policy, vessels already operating in the Gulf are not immediately required to leave. Instead, shipowners will continue to make their own security assessments about whether remaining in place or attempting to exit the region presents the lower risk.

The authority said military operations continue across the region and the threat level remains “critical,” indicating attacks on commercial vessels are likely and the operating environment remains extremely hazardous. The assessment references recent security advisories from the Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC).

Norwegian regulators also warned of extensive GPS and AIS spoofing across the Arabian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and the Gulf of Oman, along with intermittent disruptions affecting shipboard communications and radar systems.

The move comes as attacks against merchant shipping in the region continue to mount. Norwegian officials said recent incidents included civilian vessels attempting to exit the Gulf coming under attack, underscoring the deteriorating security picture for commercial operators.

“This is an unacceptable and serious assault on civilian shipping,” Sørheim said. “We are in close dialogue with companies operating under the Norwegian flag that have vessels in the area.”

The ban could have broader implications for global shipping given Norway’s large commercial fleet and the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint through which roughly one-fifth of global oil shipments normally pass.

The directive will remain in force until further notice as authorities continue to monitor the evolving conflict and its impact on maritime security.

