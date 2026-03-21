US Says Iran Threat to Hormuz Degraded After Facility Destroyed

By Shiyin Chen

Mar 21, 2026(Bloomberg) –The US said Iran’s ability to threaten marine traffic on the Strait of Hormuz has been “degraded” after it took out a facility along the Iranian coastline earlier this week.

The US military dropped several 5,000-pound bombs on an underground facility located along Iran’s coastline, according to Admiral Brad Cooper, the head of US Central Command. The facility was used to store equipment, including anti-ship cruise missiles and mobile missile launchers, he said.

“Iran’s ability to threaten freedom of navigation in and around the Strait of Hormuz is degraded as a result and we will not stop pursuing these targets,” Cooper said in a video posted on X. He said the military also destroyed Iranian intelligence support sites and missile radar relays used to monitor ship movements.

Update from CENTCOM Commander on Operation Epic Fury: pic.twitter.com/8yTLrVy4jk — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 21, 2026

Shipping has stalled on the Strait of Hormuz — a chokepoint for about a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas — since the start of the war three weeks ago, despite attempts by the US to reopen the channel. That’s sent global energy prices soaring and Trump’s administration scrambling to lower gas prices.

Read More: U.S.-Flagged Ships Stuck in Persian Gulf as Senator Demands Action for American Crews

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