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USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) transits the Suez Canal during Operation Epic Fury

The world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), transits the Suez Canal, March 5, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo)

US Says Iran Threat to Hormuz Degraded After Facility Destroyed

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
March 21, 2026

By Shiyin Chen

Mar 21, 2026(Bloomberg) –The US said Iran’s ability to threaten marine traffic on the Strait of Hormuz has been “degraded” after it took out a facility along the Iranian coastline earlier this week. 

The US military dropped several 5,000-pound bombs on an underground facility located along Iran’s coastline, according to Admiral Brad Cooper, the head of US Central Command. The facility was used to store equipment, including anti-ship cruise missiles and mobile missile launchers, he said.

“Iran’s ability to threaten freedom of navigation in and around the Strait of Hormuz is degraded as a result and we will not stop pursuing these targets,” Cooper said in a video posted on X. He said the military also destroyed Iranian intelligence support sites and missile radar relays used to monitor ship movements.

Shipping has stalled on the Strait of Hormuz — a chokepoint for about a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas — since the start of the war three weeks ago, despite attempts by the US to reopen the channel. That’s sent global energy prices soaring and Trump’s administration scrambling to lower gas prices.   

Read More: U.S.-Flagged Ships Stuck in Persian Gulf as Senator Demands Action for American Crews

© 2026 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

Iran conflict
strait of hormuz
trump administration

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