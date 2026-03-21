U.S.-Flagged Ships Stuck in Persian Gulf as Senator Demands Action for American Crews

Multiple U.S.-flagged commercial vessels critical to America’s sealift capability are effectively stranded inside the Persian Gulf amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, prompting one Senator to demand urgent action from U.S. military leadership to protect American mariners.

In a March 20 letter to Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command, Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut warned that U.S.-flagged and U.S.-crewed vessels are “stranded in the region” facing persistent drone activity, missile threats, and widespread maritime insecurity.

“Crews aboard these vessels are reportedly rationing water and provisions, while operating under sustained psychological and operational stress,” Blumenthal wrote, calling for immediate steps to ensure their safety and well-being.

Thanks to Trump’s war with Iran, U.S. flagged & U.S. crewed commercial vessels are currently trapped in the Persian Gulf. I’ve written to Admiral Cooper, demanding action be taken to protect & support these crews as they sail under sustained operational & psychological stress. pic.twitter.com/Mo9YLeVxR7 — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) March 20, 2026

The letter marks one of the clearest acknowledgments yet that American commercial shipping—and American crews—are now directly impacted by the widening conflict, as traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has slowed to a near standstill.

U.S.-Linked Fleet Caught in the Gulf

According to maritime expert Sal Mercogliano, at least five U.S.-flagged vessels remain stuck inside the Persian Gulf with more than 100 American mariners aboard.

All of the vessels are enrolled in either the U.S. Maritime Security Program (MSP) or the Tanker Security Program (TSP)—two critical U.S. government-backed initiatives designed to ensure a ready fleet of commercially operated vessels available for military logistics in times of crisis.

Blumenthal’s letter raises sharp questions about whether U.S. authorities provided adequate warning to commercial operators before hostilities escalated in late February.

“These vessels appear to have received no warning or direction to reposition prior to the onset of hostilities,” he wrote, adding that crews are now facing mounting challenges accessing safe resupply, maintaining communications, and identifying a viable path to safe transit.

The senator requested that CENTCOM prioritize port access and resupply for affected vessels, establish a reliable communications framework, and provide Congress with a plan to enable safe movement or evacuation.

He also called for an explanation of what steps—if any—were taken to notify or reposition U.S.-flagged vessels before the crisis intensified.

Humanitarian Crisis at Sea

The situation is increasingly being described by industry groups as a humanitarian crisis, with thousands of seafarers across the region stranded aboard vessels as ports restrict access and security risks escalate.

Blumenthal emphasized that U.S. mariners, long considered a critical component of national security and sealift capability, now require critical support.

“In moments such as this, that commitment must extend beyond rhetoric to tangible protection and support,” he wrote.

The senator requested a response from CENTCOM by March 24.