US Sanctions Send Key Modules Destined for Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 Back to China After 10-Month Odyssey

The U.S. chalks up a critical win in its efforts to halt the expansion of Russia’s LNG sector. Ten months after departing from a Chinese yard, heavy lift vessel Wei Xiao Tian Shi has returned to port with its original cargo still on board. The ship’s return to China is the conclusion to an unsuccessful attempt to deliver critically-needed equipment to Russia’s sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 plant.

The heavy lift vessel was carrying two modules manufactured by Chinese company Wison New Energies for Novatek’s flagship LNG project.

AIS data and satellite images reveal Wei Xiao Tian Shi calling at Dongzao Gang port, east of Nantong, on January 19 and the vessel’s subsequent unloading. The two massive modules, each weighing in excess of 12,000 tons were designated for the third train of the Arctic LNG 2 project.

Wison did not respond to requests for comment on what it intends to do with the two completed modules, as well as four other modules remaining at its Zhoushan yard.

Satellite image showing Wei Xiao Tian Shi being offloaded on January 20 and 21, 2025. (Source: Planet.com)

Wison had originally intended to deliver the modules, 3-TMR-001 and 3-TMR-002, to Novatek’s Belokamenka yard where they would have formed the core of the now mothballed third liquefaction line. However, the increasingly complex sanctions environment for working with Russia interfered with the company’s plans.

Wei Xiao Tian Shi loaded the modules at Wison’s Zhoushan yard at the end of March 2024, first reported by gCaptain. From there the vessel traveled to the North Atlantic via South Africa before making an abrupt U-turn near Denmark’s Faroe Islands in July 2024 and returning to China.

At the time Wison announced it had ceased work with Russia, a statement later contradicted by the continued delivery of modules for the second train of Arctic LNG 2 in October 2024. The U.S. subsequently sanctioned Wison’s Zhoushan yard in January 2025 for having materially assisted the Arctic LNG 2 project.

For much of the past five months Wei Xiao Tian Shi sailed in Chinese waters, first to the west of Hainan Island and then near Qingdao. Several apparent attempts to unload the modules at port facilities were ultimately aborted. Reports at the time that the modules had arrived at Yangpu Port in Hainan proved premature.

From Qingdao it began its journey to Dongzao Gang last week. AIS had originally indicated Nantong as its destination, where Wison also operates a yard. The company’s new Qidong yard, slated to replace the Zhoushan yard once it completes its intended sale, is located just 30km from the offloading point at Dongzao Gang port. Wison announced its intention to sell its entire equity stake in the Zhoushan division in June 2024. According to company statements it has thus far been unable to find a buyer for the Zhoushan facility.

Update 01/24: The article was updated to accurately reflect the off-load location at Dongzao Gang port.