US Coast Guard Seeks Commercial Vessels to Boost Fleet Under New Industry Partnership

In an unprecedented appeal to the private shipping sector, the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) asking commercial-vessel operators to offer existing ships for lease or contract; a move aimed at rapidly expanding its fleet and asserting maritime sovereignty along America’s borders and key sea approaches.

As part of the newly published solicitation, the Coast Guard is seeking “logistics and mission support vessels” that can be integrated quickly into service to augment its current assets, particularly for command, control and logistics support across a range of operational theaters, from the Caribbean to the Arctic.

According to David Smith, deputy program manager for in-service vessel sustainment at the Coast Guard, “the USCG [is] inviting the commercial sector to provide already built vessels that can be rapidly integrated into service. The Coast Guard is looking to augment its operational capacity with proven commercial platforms that can immediately strengthen national readiness.”

This commercial-vessel solicitation echoes the recent rapid acquisition and commissioning of USCGC Storis, formerly the commercial icebreaker Aiviq, which entered service in mid-2025 after just nine months between purchase and commissioning.

“The Coast Guard is taking a historic approach to delivering new capabilities by partnering with industry in innovative ways that accelerate timelines,” Smith added. “A clear example is the recent acquisition of the Storis, the first polar icebreaker to join the fleet in 25 years. The new RFP builds on this momentum.”

Under the terms of the solicitation, USCG is open to contracts lasting up to five years with a cumulative ceiling of roughly $99 million.

The notice is unrestricted and invites any responsible shipowner whose vessel meets the criteria. The Coast Guard envisions these vessels operating in diverse environments: the Atlantic and Pacific, the Caribbean, the Gulf, and even polar regions.

General specifications outlined in the RFP include the ability to remain at sea up to 30 days without resupply, a minimum 2,000 nautical-mile range, and sea-state endurance of at least “sea state 4.”

Accommodations must support a mixed Coast Guard crew, with berths for up to a dozen personnel, and vessels need to be able to handle containerized cargo (e.g., at least four 20-foot IMO containers).

If this RFP yields usable commercial vessels, the USCG could significantly shorten the time required to expand its fleet, bypassing lengthy build cycles and acquisition delays. The USCG canceled or suspended several acquisition contracts in recent months, including the Legend-class National Security Cutter and the Offshore Patrol Cutters.

As Smith puts it, “This is the moment to engage, explore, and help chart the future for the U.S. Coast Guard.” The solicitation closes for proposals in early January 2026.