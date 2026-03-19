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Tankers sail in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz

Tankers sail in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah, near the border with Oman’s Musandam governance, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in United Arab Emirates, March 11, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

UN Shipping Body Pushes ‘Safe Maritime Corridor’ Plan to Evacuate Ships Trapped West of Hormuz

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
March 19, 2026

The International Maritime Organization is moving to establish a safe-passage framework for commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, as thousands of vessels—and tens of thousands of seafarers—remain effectively stranded amid escalating attacks in the region.

The proposal, described as a “provisional and urgent measure,” emerged from an extraordinary session of the IMO Council held March 18–19 in London. Member states backed the creation of a “safe maritime corridor” aimed at helping merchant ships exit high-risk areas.

The idea is straightforward: give vessels currently stuck inside the Gulf a coordinated way out—voluntary, non-military, and focused on reducing the risk of further attacks. The priority is protecting seafarers while restoring at least some level of commercial movement through one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints.

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez has been tasked with working with governments and industry stakeholders to get the framework moving, reflecting the urgency of the situation.

By the IMO’s estimates, roughly 20,000 seafarers across about 3,200 vessels remain stuck in the Gulf, dealing with growing security risks, operational bottlenecks, and mounting fatigue as the conflict drags on.

What makes this proposal notable is its approach. Rather than relying on naval escorts or case-by-case decisions, the corridor would create a structured, internationally coordinated exit pathway for ships trapped inside the conflict zone.

Traffic through the Strait has already dropped off sharply as a result of the conflict. War-risk insurance constraints, combined with continued attacks involving missiles, drones, and projectiles, have made transits increasingly difficult to justify.

The IMO has been clear that the goal is to de-risk commercial shipping without further militarizing the waterway, leaning instead on coordination and deconfliction between stakeholders.

That said, the politics are complicated. Some member states raised concerns during the Council session, underscoring just how difficult it will be to implement any kind of corridor in an active conflict zone.

The concept inevitably draws comparisons to the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which created a protected shipping route out of Ukraine during the war. But that deal relied heavily on guarantees from the United Nations and Turkey. In this case, the IMO appears to be taking a more forward-leaning role in shaping—and potentially coordinating—the framework itself.

Whether that’s enough to make it work in a live combat environment remains the key question.

Still, the message from London was clear: doing nothing is no longer an option. With the Strait of Hormuz handling a significant share of global oil and LNG flows, prolonged disruption carries real consequences for energy markets, supply chains, and global trade.

For now, attention turns to execution—whether this framework can move from concept to reality, and actually provide ships and crews a safe way out.

Tags:

IMO
Iran conflict
strait of hormuz

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