Ukraine Claims Strike On Oil Refinery In Russia

Novorossiysk Sea Port, Russia, is one of the largest ports in the Black Sea basin. Photo Credit: Wikipedia

Bloomberg
November 15, 2025

By Bloomberg News

Nov 15, 2025 (Bloomberg) –Ukraine’s General Staff claimed a strike on Rosneft PJSC’s refinery in Ryazan, one of the largest in Russia, while Moscow continued to target Ukraine’s energy system with missiles and drones ahead of winter.  

The Ryazan strike was part conducted as part of a campaign to reduce Russia’s air attack capabilities, the Ukrainian General Staff said on Telegram. Numerous explosions and a significant fire were recorded on the territory of the facility, according to the statement.

It was the second attack on the refinery in last four weeks. The facility, located 120 miles (193 kilometers) southeast of Moscow, is one of Russia’s five biggest processing facilities and has a design capacity of about 340,000 barrels of crude a day.  

Ukraine on Friday also attacked the major Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, east of the Crimean peninsula, and another Rosneft PJSC’s Saratov refinery in Russia’s Volga region.

It wasn’t possible to independently verify the claims. Rosneft PJSC, owner of the Ryazan refinery, didn’t immediately reply to a WhatsApp message seeking comment on Saturday.  

Ryazan regional Governor Pavel Malkov said on Telegram that drone debris had fallen on the premises of an enterprise and caused a fire, without providing more detail. A total of 25 drones were downed in the area, Malkov said. Russia’s defense ministry said 64 drones were intercepted across various regions overnight.

Ukraine’s Air Defense says it shot down two of three Kinzhal ballistic missiles and 91 out of 135 drones of various types fired by Russia overnight. The General Staff also said that they hit a radar system Nebo-U in Crimea. 

Separately, the death toll from a major Russian attack on Kyiv on Friday was raised to seven. 

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

russian oil
ukraine
Ukraine War
