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British Royal Navy destroyer HMS Defender in the Bosphorus Strait. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik

British Royal Navy's Type 45 destroyer HMS Defender, followed by Royal Netherlands Navy frigate HNLMS Evertsen, sails in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Mediterranean Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik

UK Scraps Plans To Replace Destroyers With Focus On Drone Warships

Reuters
Total Views: 126
June 28, 2026
Reuters

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) – Britain will scrap plans to replace its aging destroyers and will instead procure at least six “Common Combat Vessels” to serve as control hubs for uncrewed systems, the Ministry of Defence said on Sunday.

The Royal Navy’s six Type 45 destroyers are due to be retired by the end of 2038, and original plans envisioned them being replaced by a next-generation Type 83 class. 

However, under the long-awaited Defence Investment Plan, the warships will now be replaced by hybrid Common Combat Vessels (CCV), reflecting a broader shift towards drone warfare and frontline capabilities.

Read Also: Royal Navy Deploys New Mine-Hunting Drone as 15-Nation Hormuz Coalition Takes Shape

“These Common Combat Vessels will provide our dedicated sailors with hybrid ships that are designed and built for the increasing threats we face,” Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis said in a statement.

“Developed with exceptional British innovators, the new ships will be British-built, supporting jobs across the nation and giving the Royal Navy a capability built for modern warfare.”

The ministry said the CCVs would coordinate uncrewed systems in the air, on the surface and under the sea. 

Delivery was expected from the early 2030s and when in service the vessels would work alongside crewed frigates as well as other planned autonomous vessels.

Earlier this month, former defense minister John Healey stepped down after disagreements over the Defence Investment Plan, which will ?lay out the funding for military equipment and services. He said the government had failed to commit the resources needed to keep Britain safe. 

Since taking over, Jarvis has sought to refocus the plan on near-term priorities, including new high-speed boats for commandos and advanced strike drones.

Housing Secretary Steve Reed said on Sunday that the long-awaited strategy would be unveiled within days.

“We have to be ready for any future war and what that will be like, not whatever the last war was like,” Reed told Sky News.

(Reporting by Michael HoldenEditing by Ros Russell)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026.

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British Royal Navy
drones
UK

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