gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 110,095 members that receive our newsletter.

Royal Navy Type 23 Duke class frigate HMS Northumberland is pictured during a port visit into Dar Es Salam, Tanzania, December 28, 2012. UK Ministry of Defence Photo

Royal Navy Type 23 Duke class frigate HMS Northumberland is pictured during a port visit into Dar Es Salam, Tanzania, December 28, 2012. UK Ministry of Defence Photo

UK Defence Secretary Announces Major Naval Decommissions in Sweeping Defence Overhaul

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
November 20, 2024

UK Defence Secretary John Healey has announced the decommissioning of several naval vessels as part of a broader defence reform strategy.

The decision, revealed in a statement to the House of Commons on Wednesday, aims to streamline the Royal Navy’s fleet and redirect funds towards future technologies and personnel retention.

Among the vessels slated for retirement are HMS Northumberland, a frigate deemed “uneconomical to repair” due to structural damage. Additionally, HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark, two landing ships that have been effectively out of service but maintained at a cost of £9 million annually, will be officially removed from the naval roster.

The decommissioning extends beyond naval assets, with Healey confirming the retirement of 46 Watchkeeper Mk1 drones, 14 Chinook helicopters, two Wave Class tankers, and 17 Puma helicopters.

According to Healey, the decision is expected to generate substantial savings for the Ministry of Defence, with projections of £150 million over the next two years and up to £500 million over five years.

“For too long, our soldiers, sailors, aviators have been stuck with old, outdated equipment… because Ministers wouldn’t make the difficult decommissioning decisions,” said Healey.

He added, “As technology advances at pace, we must move faster towards the future.”

The Defence Secretary assured that all current personnel affected by these changes will be redeployed or retrained, with no redundancies planned.

The move aligns with the government’s broader strategy to invest in defence personnel, including the introduction of new retention payments for specific military roles.

Highlighting the strategic rationale behind these decisions, Healey quoted the First Sea Lord: “The threat is changing so we must have the self-confidence to make the changes required.”

The decommissioning announcement comes as part of a larger defence reform initiative, which Healey describes as “the biggest reform programme in defence for 50 years.” The overhaul includes the creation of a new Military Strategic Headquarters and the appointment of a National Armaments Director, aimed at improving efficiency and accountability within the defence sector.

As the UK navigates what Healey terms “a new era of rising global tensions,” these strategic decisions reflect a concerted effort to modernize the nation’s defence capabilities.

The government’s commitment to increasing defence spending to 2.5% of GDP and investing an additional £3 billion next year further underscores the significance of this reform.

Tags:

British Royal Navy
UK

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Netherlands to Hire Private Security Firms for North Sea Infrastructure Amid Russian Threats
Defense

Netherlands to Hire Private Security Firms for North Sea Infrastructure Amid Russian Threats

AMSTERDAM, Nov 20 (Reuters) – The Netherlands plans to temporarily enlist additional personnel and equipment from private companies to strengthen security in its part of the North Sea, the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday,...

19 mins ago
Total Views: 60
USCG Cutter Munro Seizes $335M Worth of Cocaine in Eastern Pacific
Defense

USCG Cutter Munro Seizes $335M Worth of Cocaine in Eastern Pacific

In a significant blow to drug traffickers, the crew of Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) has successfully intercepted and offloaded more than 29,000 pounds of cocaine, valued at an...

2 hours ago
Total Views: 598
A gas leak from Nord stream 1 is seen in the Swedish economic zone in the Baltic Sea in this picture taken from the Swedish Coast Guard aircraft on September 28, 2022. Swedish Coast Guard/Handout via TT News Agency/via REUTERS
Defense

European Officials Denounce Russian Hybrid Attacks Amid Sabotage Probes

European governments accused Russia on Tuesday of escalating hybrid attacks on Ukraine's Western allies, as Baltic nations investigated whether the cutting of two fiber-optic telecommunication cables in the Baltic Sea was sabotage.

18 hours ago
Total Views: 1771
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 110,095 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.