Jane McAllister works a ZIM containership at the Port of Virginia. Photo courtesy McAllister Towing

ZIM Rewards Investors with Massive Dividend Payout

Mike Schuler
November 20, 2024

Israeli shipping line ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) has reported stellar third-quarter results for 2024 amid record volumes and higher container freight rates.

The company’s performance not only exceeded market expectations but also prompted an increase in its full-year guidance, signaling strong confidence in its strategic direction.

ZIM’s net income for Q3 2024 reached an impressive $1.13 billion, a stark contrast to the $2.27 billion loss reported in the same quarter last year. This translates to diluted earnings per share of $9.35, significantly outperforming analyst expectations of $7.21 EPS. The market responded enthusiastically, with ZIM’s shares surging over 10% in early trading following the announcement.

The company’s financial metrics paint a picture of robust growth across the board. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter stood at $1.53 billion, representing a staggering year-over-year increase of 626%. Total revenues climbed to $2.77 billion, up 117% from the previous year, driven by both increased freight rates and higher carried volumes.

ZIM’s President & CEO, Eli Glickman, attributed the strong performance to several factors, including a strategic decision to increase exposure to spot volumes in the Transpacific trade.

“ZIM delivered strong third quarter results, as we again achieved record carried volumes contributing to our outstanding financial performance,” Glickman stated. He also highlighted the company’s investment in operated capacity, with new, larger, and more cost-effective vessels joining the fleet.

ZIM’s Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of approximately $340 million, or $2.81 per ordinary share. Additionally, a special dividend of about $100 million, or $0.84 per share, was announced, bringing the total dividend to $3.65 per share. This generous payout reflects the company’s strong cash position and confidence in its future prospects.

Looking ahead, ZIM has raised its full-year 2024 guidance, now projecting Adjusted EBITDA between $3.3 billion and $3.6 billion, and Adjusted EBIT between $2.15 billion and $2.45 billion. This upward revision is based on the company’s strong performance to date and an improved outlook for the fourth quarter.

As the shipping industry navigates through global economic uncertainties, including diver ZIM’s success story stands out. The company’s strategic investments, including the acquisition of 46 newbuild containerships with 28 LNG-powered vessels, position it well for future growth.

“Entering 2025, we will be operating a fleet that is both well-equipped to meet emissions reduction targets and well suited to the trades in which we operate. Supported by our declining unit costs, we believe ZIM is well positioned to deliver profitable growth over the long term,” concluded Glickman.

