gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 110,096 members that receive our newsletter.

Kremlin Says ‘Absurd’ to Suggest Russia Involved in Baltic Sea Cable Damage

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a parade marking Navy Day in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 31, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Kremlin Says ‘Absurd’ to Suggest Russia Involved in Baltic Sea Cable Damage

Reuters
Total Views: 0
November 20, 2024
reuters logo

MOSCOW/STOCKHOLM, Nov 20 (Reuters) – Russia dismissed as “absurd” on Wednesday any suggestion that it had been involved in damage caused at the weekend to two fiber-optic data telecommunication cables in the Baltic Sea.

European governments accused Russia on Tuesday of escalating hybrid attacks on Ukraine’s Western allies, days after one data cable running between Finland and Germany and one running between Sweden and Lithuania were cut.

European officials stopped short of directly accusing Russia of destroying the cables but Germany, Poland and others said it was likely an act of sabotage.

Asked about the matter on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a regular news briefing: “It is quite absurd to continue to blame Russia for everything without any reason.”

“It is probably laughable against the background of the lack of any reaction to Ukraine’s sabotage activities in the Baltic Sea,” he said, referring to Nord Stream gas pipe explosions in September 2022, blamed by Moscow on Kyiv and Western countries.

In the latest incident, one cable went out of service on Sunday morning, the other less than 24 hours later on Monday. The breaches happened in Sweden’s exclusive economic zone and Swedish prosecutors started a preliminary investigation on Tuesday on suspicion of possible sabotage.

Swedish Civil Defence Minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin told Reuters on Tuesday that the country’s armed forces and coastguard had picked up ship movements that corresponded with the interruption of two telecoms cables in the Baltic Sea.

The Swedish navy is helping police and prosecutors in the investigation, a naval spokesman said on Wednesday, deploying vessels to the more southerly of the two sites to film and document an operation that is likely to take a few days.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov in Moscow and Niklas Pollard in Stockholm; Writing by Johan AhlanderEditing by Gareth Jones)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024.

Tags:

baltic sea
finland
germany
russia

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Netherlands to Hire Private Security Firms for North Sea Infrastructure Amid Russian Threats
Defense

Netherlands to Hire Private Security Firms for North Sea Infrastructure Amid Russian Threats

AMSTERDAM, Nov 20 (Reuters) – The Netherlands plans to temporarily enlist additional personnel and equipment from private companies to strengthen security in its part of the North Sea, the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday,...

10 mins ago
Total Views: 33
Jackup rigs under construction at the Keppel FELS shipyard in Singapore.
Offshore

Keppel to Take Full Control of Legacy Rigs Amid Offshore Market Rebound

Singapore-based rig builder Keppel Ltd. is set to secure complete control over 13 legacy rigs currently held by Rigco Holding Pte. Ltd. (Asset Co), part of a strategic move reflecting...

23 hours ago
Total Views: 924
morro bay
Offshore

BOEM Pushes Forward with California Offshore Wind Development Amid Political Uncertainty

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) is forging ahead with its offshore wind development plans in California, despite looming political uncertainties surrounding the incoming Trump administration. In a move...

November 15, 2024
Total Views: 439
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 110,096 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.