Details of Baltic Sea Cable Incident Remain Murky as Danish Navy Shadows Chinese Vessel

Yi Peng 3 passing under the Great Belt Bridge on November 19. (Source: Storebælt Bridge webcam)

Malte Humpert
November 19, 2024

By Malte Humpert (gCaptain) –

A day after the C-Lion1 and BCS subsea data cables in the Baltic Sea, connecting Finland and Germany as well as Sweden and Lithuania, were damaged, specifics of the incident remain unconfirmed. 

The incident is reminiscent of a similar event in 2023 when the Balticonnector between Finland and Estonia was damaged. Hong Kong-registered container vessel NewNew Polar Bear was later found to have dragged its anchor across the pipeline. 

Danish authorities appear to have narrowed down a possible culprit to Chinese bulker Yi Peng 3.

(Update 9:20pm CET)

Based on the latest AIS data, Yi Peng 3 has left the Kattegat shipping lane and appears to be escorted by a Danish Navy vessel.

Yi Peng 3 with apparent Danish Navy patrol escort on the evening of November 19. (Source: Vesselfinder)

By the time Yi Peng 3 reached Danish waters the country’s Navy had dispatched several vessels shadowing the vessel. Online reports suggest that a Danish pilot was placed onboard the vessel during the afternoon of November 19 as it continued passing through Danish Straits.

AIS data show several Danish patrol vessels in the vicinity of Yi Peng 3 and shorebased webcams confirm Navy vessels loosely following in its wake.

Yi Peng 3 and HDMS Hvidbjørnen following a few minutes behind captured by a Danish webcam. (Source: Droxford Maritime)

The foreign ministers of Germany and Finland issued a joint statement expressing concern about the incident. “The fact that such an incident immediately raises suspicions of intentional damage speaks volumes about the volatility of our times,” the statement reads.

“A thorough investigation is underway. Our European security is not only under threat from Russia‘s war of aggression against Ukraine, but also from hybrid warfare by malicious actors. Safeguarding our shared critical infrastructure is vital to our security and the resilience of our societies,” the statement continued.

Incidents with damage to subsea cables and pipelines across Europe have increased in recent years, including in the Arctic. In 2022 Norway reported that an undersea fiber optic cable connecting a satellite ground station on Svalbard to the Norwegian mainland was severed. Norwegian media reported a Russian vessel traveling back and forth several times over the damaged section.

The Finnish investigation of the NewNew Polar Bear incident concluded that the vessel dropped its anchor during a storm dragging it over the Balticonnector pipeline. The vessel had been spotted with a missing anchor during its first port call following the incident. 

After initial stonewalling by Chinese authorities Finnish counterparts launched their own investigation and eventually admitted that the pipeline’s damage was caused by NewNew Polar Bear. Like Yi Peng 3, NewNew Polar Bear had departed from a Russian port prior to the incident.

