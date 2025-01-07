UK Launches AI-Powered Maritime Surveillance System to Counter Russian Shadow Fleet in Baltic

In response to recent damage to critical undersea infrastructure, the UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) has activated an advanced AI-powered surveillance system to monitor potential maritime threats and track Russia’s shadow fleet in northern European waters.

The new operation, dubbed “Nordic Warden,” leverages artificial intelligence to analyze data from multiple sources, including Automatic Identification System (AIS) broadcasts, to assess risks from vessels entering designated areas of interest. The system provides real-time monitoring capabilities and immediate warning dissemination to both JEF nations and NATO allies when suspicious activity is detected.

This initiative follows reported damage to the Estlink2 undersea cable in the Baltic Sea on Christmas Day, which Finnish authorities believe may have been caused by a tanker, the Eagle S, from Russia’s sanctions-evading shadow fleet, as well as other incidents suspected as sabotage.

“Nordic Warden will help protect against both deliberate acts of sabotage as well as cases of extreme negligence which we have seen cause damage to underwater cables,” said Defence Secretary John Healey MP.

The surveillance operation currently monitors 22 strategic areas, including the English Channel, North Sea, Kattegat, and Baltic Sea, from the JEF’s Northwood headquarters. The system was first tested in summer 2024 and underwent additional trials during Exercise Joint Protector in Latvia.

In a parallel effort to combat Russia’s maritime sanctions evasion, the UK has already sanctioned 93 oil tankers identified as part of Putin’s shadow fleet. This action is now complemented by a recent agreement between Baltic nations requiring suspected shadow vessels to provide proof of insurance when transiting the region.

The JEF alliance, comprising ten nations including the UK, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Netherlands, and Sweden, emphasizes that this new capability enhances their collective ability to respond rapidly to emerging threats while supporting NATO operations.

Last month, several European countries announced plans to monitor tankers transporting Russian oil by requiring proof of insurance against spills and other claims. This initiative, confirmed at the JEF Leaders’ Summit in Tallinn, addresses concerns about underinsured vessels in the shadow fleet used to bypass Russian oil price caps. The UK, Denmark, Sweden, Poland, Finland and Estonia will require insurance documentation from suspected shadow vessels passing through key waterways including the English Channel and Danish Straits. Participating states will jointly analyze vessel responses and non-responses.