Anchor Suspected of Causing Estlink2 Cable Damage Recovered from Baltic Sea

Mike Schuler

January 7, 2025

Anchor on the deck of HMS Belos. Photo: Finnish Police

Anchor Suspected of Causing Estlink2 Cable Damage Recovered from Baltic Sea

Mike Schuler
January 7, 2025

Finnish authorities have recovered an anchor from the Gulf of Finland that they suspect belongs to the Russian tanker Eagle S, which is suspected of damaging the Estlink2 undersea cable on Christmas Day.

The anchor was retrieved on January 6th during a joint operation near the Porkkala Peninsula, where investigators found it at “the western end of the drag trace found on the seabed,” according to Detective Superintendent Risto Lohi of Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

The Eagle S, identified as part of Russia’s sanctions-evading shadow fleet, is suspected of causing the damage to critical undersea infrastructure on December 25th. The anchor was raised to the surface after a complex recovery operation.

“We are pleased that the anchor was found. It will contribute to the progress of the criminal investigation, and it is now subjected to forensic analysis,” Lohi stated.

The operation demonstrated the unprecedented cooperation between Nordic maritime authorities, with the Swedish Navy’s multi-purpose vessel HMS Belos providing crucial deep-diving support to Finnish authorities. The joint effort included participation from the Finnish Police, Border Guard, Defence Forces, and the Swedish Navy.

Commander Tuomas Runola, commanding officer of the Finnish Navy’s deep diving and salvage detachment, emphasized the operation’s complexity, noting that the deep-water recovery required “special attention to preparation, safety and the work itself”.

The investigation is being led by the Helsinki Police Department, with the NBI conducting the criminal investigation.

The incident has highlighted the vulnerability of critical undersea infrastructure in the Baltic Sea and the importance of international cooperation in protecting it. It is one of several since 2022 where underwater critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea has sustained suspicious damage. Baltic Sea nations have been placed on high alert, and NATO has announced plans to increase its presence in the region.

A Finnish court last week denied a request for the release of the Eagle S as the investigation continues.

baltic sea sabotage incidents
Eagle S cable incident

