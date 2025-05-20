gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,061 members

Tanker EVENTIN adrift in the Baltic Sea

A handout photo released on January 10, 2025, shows the suspected 'shadow fleet' tanker Eventin, carrying around 99,000 metric tons of oil from Russia, under tow after a propulsion issue in the Baltic Sea. Photo: Havariekommando/German Central Command for Maritime Emergencies

UK Cracks Down on Russia’s Shadow Fleet with New Sanctions

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
May 20, 2025

The UK has unveiled new measures targeting Russia’s shadow fleet operations and oil trade as part of a broader 100-sanction package.

The UK’s latest maritime sanctions specifically target 18 additional ships involved in Russia’s shadow fleet operations, following the Prime Minister’s earlier announcement of 110 shadow fleet-related sanctions during his recent Kyiv visit.

The action comes as the EU adopted its 17th sanctions package targeting 189 shadow fleet vessels—its largest to date.

In a notable development, British national John Michael Ormerod has become the first UK shipping figure to face sanctions for procuring vessels for Russia’s shadow fleet. The sanctions also extend to two Russian shadow fleet tanker captains.

The UK government, in coordination with G7 partners, is also reviewing the Oil Price Cap mechanism, currently set at $60 per barrel for crude oil. The review aims to lower the cap closer to production costs, directly targeting Russia’s oil revenue streams.

These maritime sanctions are part of a broader economic pressure campaign that has already shown significant impact. Recent data indicates that Russia’s economy has entered a recession in non-defense sectors, with security and defense spending now consuming over 40% of the federal budget.

The EU’s parallel efforts have led to a dramatic increase in sanctioned vessels, with their list expanding from 79 ships at the end of 2024 to 342 vessels currently.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy emphasized the UK’s commitment to maintaining pressure on Russia, stating, “We have been clear that delaying peace efforts will only redouble our resolve to help Ukraine to defend itself and use our sanctions to restrict Putin’s war machine”.

The sanctions package also targets 46 financial institutions involved in sanctions evasion, along with the St. Petersburg Currency Exchange and the Russian Deposit Insurance Agency.

These coordinated international measures aim to further isolate Russia’s economy and disrupt its maritime trade capabilities, particularly focusing on constraining its ability to profit from oil exports through alternative shipping arrangements.

Tags:

russia sanctions
russia shadow tanker fleet
shadow fleet
UK
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,061 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

EU Targets Nearly 200 ‘Shadow Fleet’ Vessels in Largest-Ever Sanctions Package, U.S. on Sidelines
Shipping

EU Targets Nearly 200 ‘Shadow Fleet’ Vessels in Largest-Ever Sanctions Package, U.S. on Sidelines

The European Union has adopted its 17th sanctions package against Russia – its most comprehensive round yet. With today’s addition of 189 shadow fleet vessels the total number of ships sanctioned by the EU now stands at 342; a rapid expansion since the end of 2024 when the list encompassed only 79 vessels.

1 hour ago
Total Views: 293
NTSB Investigates Fatal Mexican Tall Ship Allision with Brooklyn Bridge
Shipping

NTSB Investigates Fatal Mexican Tall Ship Allision with Brooklyn Bridge

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has initiated an investigation into the Mexican Navy training vessel Cuauhtémoc’s allision with the Brooklyn Bridge that resulted in two fatalities. The 297-foot vessel,...

20 hours ago
Total Views: 3066
The LNG-powered containership, the CMA CGM, on the river Elbe near the city of Hamburg, Germany, February 14, 2021. Photo: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Shipping

Shipping Giant CMA CGM Sees Cargo Jump After China Tariff Relief

Shipping giant CMA CGM SA is experiencing a sharp upswing in demand for freight transport out of China in a further signal that trade is rebounding after Beijing reached a temporary truce with the US to lower tariffs. 

23 hours ago
Total Views: 1134