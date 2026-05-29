UK Plans Tougher Penalties for Ships That Damage Subsea Cables

The UK government is preparing new legislation that would impose tougher penalties on shipowners and operators who intentionally or recklessly damage subsea telecommunications cables, citing growing concerns about threats to critical underwater infrastructure and increased Russian activity around undersea networks.

The proposals were outlined Friday by UK Telecoms Minister Liz Lloyd during a speech at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), where she announced plans to replace Britain’s 140-year-old subsea cable legislation with a more modern framework designed to strengthen national security.

Under the proposals, vessel owners and operators that intentionally or recklessly damage subsea internet cables could face significantly higher fines and tougher criminal penalties. The government said a formal consultation will be launched later this year.

The move follows heightened concern across Europe over the vulnerability of subsea infrastructure. The UK government specifically pointed to an April incident in which British military forces exposed what officials described as a covert Russian submarine operation conducting suspicious activity near critical undersea infrastructure in and around UK waters.

“With the geopolitical environment growing ever more challenging, the government has been rightly reviewing whether the UK’s security and resilience arrangements remain strong enough,” the government said.

Subsea telecommunications cables form the backbone of global internet connectivity and international commerce. According to the UK government, approximately £1.4 trillion ($1.9 trillion) in daily UK transactions rely on the subsea cable network.

The UK is connected by roughly 64 subsea telecommunications cables. While cable failures are relatively uncommon, government officials cited industry data showing that as many as 97% of cable faults are caused by fishing activity or vessels dragging anchors rather than deliberate attacks.

The government is also considering new security obligations for cable owners and operators, requiring them to take additional measures to prevent, detect and respond to security threats. Proposed emergency powers would allow authorities to direct companies to take protective actions during major incidents affecting subsea infrastructure.

“For acts of sabotage clearly linked to a hostile state, UK laws already carry life imprisonment for the most serious cases,” Lloyd said. However, she noted that many threats operate in a “grey zone” where intent is difficult to prove and prosecutions can be challenging.

“The UK already has strong protections in place for our subsea cables, but in a more uncertain world we cannot stand still,” Lloyd said. “As hostile activity by Russia and others grows, protecting these cables matters more than ever for our economy, security and daily lives.”

The proposed reforms come amid broader concerns among Western governments about the security of undersea infrastructure, including telecommunications cables, pipelines and power connections, following a series of incidents in European waters over the past several years.