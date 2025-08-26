UAE Ban on Cargoes From Sudan in Focus as Crude Tanker Idles

By Nicholas Lua and Verity Ratcliffe (Bloomberg) — A ban by the United Arab Emirates on port access for cargoes from Sudan has started to impact oil flows, with at least one crude-laden vessel unable to call, potentially forcing it to offload in Singapore.

The Pola, a Suezmax tanker hauling 80,000 tons of Dar Blend crude from South Sudan has been waiting near Fujairah — a major UAE port and center for fueling ships — without discharging since arriving a week ago from Marsa Bashayer, near Port Sudan, according to data compiled by Bloomberg and shipping agreements.

The vessel — which was last anchored off Sohar, Oman, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) from Fujairah — has been chartered by Vitol Group, according to traders who monitor the market, as well as shipping notices. Vitol, and the Pola’s manager, Greece-based Dynacom Tankers, did not respond to requests for comment.

Sudan has cut ties with the UAE, accusing it of being an “aggressor state” and arming the Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary group that’s fought the military-backed government in a two-year civil war. The UAE denies helping the RSF in any way.

The UAE barred its ports from handling cargoes destined for, or coming from, Port Sudan earlier this month, according to a directive from the Abu Dhabi Ports Group seen by Bloomberg, as well as a notice from shipping group CMA CGM SA.

Pola’s cargo may be redirected toward the Straits of Singapore, according to traders familiar with the market. The hubs in Southeast Asia also hold facilities for bunkering, or fueling, vessels. Dar is a low-sulfur grade of crude produced in South Sudan, and ships from neighboring Sudan.

Over the last two months, Dar Blend cargoes have been delivered to only three destinations, according to Vortexa data. They were Fujairah, Singapore and Malaysia, with Fujairah taking one to two shipments each month.

Abu Dhabi Ports Group declined to comment. The UAE’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure didn’t respond to requests for comment, and the foreign ministry did not immediately respond.

Conflict erupted in Sudan in April 2023, when government forces failed to agree on a power-sharing accord with the RSF. The two sides jointly carried out a coup against a civilian-led government in 2021.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.