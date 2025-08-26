gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,419 members

Maine Maritime Academy’s New Federal Training Vessel Christened at Hanwha Philly Shipyard

Former U.S. Secretary of Labor, Elaine Chao, christens the National Security Multi-Mission Vessel (NSMV) "State of Maine", with South Korea's Lee Jae-Myung in attendance, at the Hanwha Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. August 26, 2025. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Maine Maritime Academy’s New Federal Training Vessel Christened at Hanwha Philly Shipyard

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
August 26, 2025

The U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD) celebrated the christening of the State of Maine at Hanwha Philadelphia Shipyard this week, marking a significant advancement in America’s maritime training capabilities.

The vessel is the third of five National Security Multi-Mission Vessels (NSMV) being built under MARAD’s fleet recapitalization program. Built specifically for Maine Maritime Academy, the $350 million vessel will serve dual purposes: training future mariners while standing ready for humanitarian missions.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Acting Maritime Administrator Sang Yi shared remarks during the ceremony.

“This vessel marks a new era for American maritime power. MARAD’s mission to modernize sealift and empower the Merchant Marine hinges on relentless innovation and partnership,” said Acting Maritime Administrator Sang Yi.

Training ship State of Maine
Photo courtesy Department of Transportation

The NSMV program directly supports nearly 1,500 skilled jobs in Philadelphia and is considered a cornerstone of efforts to restore American maritime dominance. President Lee Jae Myung of the Republic of Korea also attended the ceremony, highlighting the international significance of the program.

To accommodate the new vessel, Maine Maritime Academy is constructing a new pier as part of a $100+ million waterfront improvement project. The upgraded facility will more than double available dock space from 500 to over 1,100 linear feet, with completion expected by mid-2026.

Maine Maritime Academy President Craig Johnson called the vessel “a game-changer for our mission” and the academy’s first purpose-built training ship.

“As our first purpose-built training ship, the State of Maine will provide world-class learning experiences for cadets pursuing unlimited tonnage licenses,” Johnson said.

“State of Maine is more than a ship — it’s a strategic investment in the people and infrastructure that keep America’s maritime economy strong,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy.

The 525-foot NSMV can accommodate 600 cadets and up to 1,000 people during humanitarian missions. Each vessel features eight classrooms, advanced laboratories, training facilities, and a helicopter pad.

The State of Maine joins the Empire State (SUNY Maritime College) and Patriot State (Massachusetts Maritime Academy) already in service, with vessels for Texas and California maritime academies still under construction.

Tags:

Hanwha
marad
National Security Multi-Mission Vessel
philly shipyard
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,419 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

lng tanker construction
Shipbuilding

South Korea Bets Big on Reviving Troubled U.S. Shipbuilding to Woo Trump

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is leaning on promises to "Make America Shipbuilding Great Again" during his first official U.S. trip, as the two allies wrangle over other details of their trade and security agreements.

6 hours ago
Total Views: 393
The Crowley-managed Stena Imperative crew conduct a CONSOL with a Military Sealift Command ship
Defense

Stena Imperative Crew Earns CONSOL Certification from Military Sealift Command

The crew of the Crowley-managed Stena Imperative has achieved CONSOL (consolidated cargo operations) certification from Military Sealift Command, marking a significant advancement in the vessel’s capability to conduct at-sea fuel...

6 hours ago
Total Views: 369
samsung heavy industries
Shipbuilding

Vigor and Samsung Forge Alliance to Boost U.S. Navy Readiness in Indo-Pacific

Vigor Marine Group (VMG) and Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) announced today a forward-looking partnership that combines American project management expertise with Korean shipbuilding technology, a move that experts say is...

8 hours ago
Total Views: 257