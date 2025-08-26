Maine Maritime Academy’s New Federal Training Vessel Christened at Hanwha Philly Shipyard

The U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD) celebrated the christening of the State of Maine at Hanwha Philadelphia Shipyard this week, marking a significant advancement in America’s maritime training capabilities.

The vessel is the third of five National Security Multi-Mission Vessels (NSMV) being built under MARAD’s fleet recapitalization program. Built specifically for Maine Maritime Academy, the $350 million vessel will serve dual purposes: training future mariners while standing ready for humanitarian missions.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Acting Maritime Administrator Sang Yi shared remarks during the ceremony.

“This vessel marks a new era for American maritime power. MARAD’s mission to modernize sealift and empower the Merchant Marine hinges on relentless innovation and partnership,” said Acting Maritime Administrator Sang Yi.

Photo courtesy Department of Transportation

The NSMV program directly supports nearly 1,500 skilled jobs in Philadelphia and is considered a cornerstone of efforts to restore American maritime dominance. President Lee Jae Myung of the Republic of Korea also attended the ceremony, highlighting the international significance of the program.

To accommodate the new vessel, Maine Maritime Academy is constructing a new pier as part of a $100+ million waterfront improvement project. The upgraded facility will more than double available dock space from 500 to over 1,100 linear feet, with completion expected by mid-2026.

Maine Maritime Academy President Craig Johnson called the vessel “a game-changer for our mission” and the academy’s first purpose-built training ship.

“As our first purpose-built training ship, the State of Maine will provide world-class learning experiences for cadets pursuing unlimited tonnage licenses,” Johnson said.

“State of Maine is more than a ship — it’s a strategic investment in the people and infrastructure that keep America’s maritime economy strong,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy.

The 525-foot NSMV can accommodate 600 cadets and up to 1,000 people during humanitarian missions. Each vessel features eight classrooms, advanced laboratories, training facilities, and a helicopter pad.

The State of Maine joins the Empire State (SUNY Maritime College) and Patriot State (Massachusetts Maritime Academy) already in service, with vessels for Texas and California maritime academies still under construction.