U.S. Polar Security Cutter Delayed to 2033 as Costs Top $6 Billion, GAO Warns

The U.S. Coast Guard’s troubled Polar Security Cutter program faces further delays with a new government watchdog report projecting delivery of the first heavy icebreaker in March 2033, almost a decade later than originally planned.

The recent Government Accountability Office (GAO) report also raises fresh doubts that even the revised schedule can be met, citing unresolved construction risks, a planned 40% expansion of the shipyard workforce, and the lack of a fully validated production schedule.

The latest assessment marks another blow for a program that has become one of the Coast Guard’s most delayed and expensive acquisitions. The lead vessel is now expected to cost about $3.4 billion, matching the original estimate for all three planned Polar Security Cutters.

The Coast Guard awarded the contract to VT Halter Marine in 2019 with plans to deliver the first vessel by March 2024. Bollinger Shipyards acquired Halter Marine in 2022, inheriting the struggling program and continuing development of what is intended to become the United States’ first new heavy polar icebreaker in more than 50 years.

Construction of eight prototype sections began in July 2023. Full-rate production was approved in December 2024, allowing those initial sections to be incorporated into the vessel. Full construction began in May 2025.

Rendering of Polar Security Cutter. (Source: CBO)

Despite the revised schedule, Coast Guard leadership has continued to publicly target delivery by 2030, as recently as April 2026. The GAO, however, says the program’s newly approved baseline points to a March 2033 delivery and warns that even this schedule excludes several significant risks.

Among them is the need for Bollinger to increase its shipyard workforce by roughly 40% between 2025 and mid-2026 while simultaneously determining staffing levels needed to build all three vessels. The report also notes that the revised schedule was approved before completing an integrated baseline review with the shipbuilder, meaning it does not yet incorporate current contractor performance data.

“These risks call into question whether the lead PSC will be delivered later than 2033,” the GAO said.

Public information on construction progress remains scarce.

Rear Admiral Mike Campbell, the Coast Guard’s chief acquisition officer, told lawmakers in April that 26 of the ship’s planned 85 structural sections were under construction. He did not disclose how many had been completed.

Previous Coast Guard planning documents cited by the GAO envisioned the first eight prototype sections being completed by early 2026, allowing assembly of larger portions of the hull. Neither the Coast Guard nor Bollinger has provided updated progress reports. Prototype blocks briefly appeared in social media photographs during 2025 before the posts were later removed.

Costs also continue to climb.

The Coast Guard’s latest acquisition baseline places the lead vessel’s cost at roughly $3.4 billion. Meanwhile, negotiations over the second and third Polar Security Cutters remain underway and are expected to conclude later this year, meaning the program’s final price tag remains unknown.

Congress last year approved an additional $4.3 billion through the Working Families Tax Cut Act, also known as the One Big Beautiful Bill, bringing total program funding above $6 billion. At the time, officials said the appropriation would fund all three heavy icebreakers.

The Coast Guard now says those funds cover the first two vessels and long-lead materials for the third, indicating additional appropriations will likely be needed before the program is completed.

The GAO estimates the three-ship program will not achieve full operational capability until March 2039.

The Polar Security Cutter is intended to replace the aging Polar Star, the Coast Guard’s only operational heavy icebreaker, which entered service in 1976 and has remained in operation through repeated life-extension efforts.

While the heavy icebreaker program continues to slip, the Coast Guard has made faster progress on its separate Arctic Security Cutter program. The first four medium icebreakers will be built in Finland, with deliveries scheduled to begin in late 2028. Those vessels are expected to provide a significant boost to U.S. polar capabilities several years before the first Polar Security Cutter is now expected to enter service.