gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,057 members

Greenpeace activists confront the deep sea mining vessel Hidden Gem.

Greenpeace activists from New Zealand and Mexico confront the deep sea mining vessel Hidden Gem, commissioned by Canadian miner The Metals Company, as it returned to port from eight weeks of test mining in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone between Mexico and Hawaii, off the coast of Manzanillo, Mexico November 16, 2022. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

U.S. Launches First Deep-Sea Mineral Lease Evaluation in 30 Years Near American Samoa

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
May 21, 2025

The Department of Interior has initiated its first mineral lease sale evaluation in over 30 years, targeting deep-sea critical minerals in waters offshore American Samoa. This groundbreaking move comes as part of President Trump’s broader strategy to enhance domestic critical mineral development.

“Critical minerals are fundamental to strengthening our nation’s resilience and safeguarding our national interests,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “By providing opportunities to responsibly access deep-sea mineral resources, we are supporting both American economic growth and national security.”

The initiative follows President Trump’s Executive Order “Unleashing America’s Offshore Critical Minerals and Resources,” which positions seabed mineral development as crucial to U.S. national security. This strategic focus comes amid increasing activity by China and Russia in the Pacific region and America’s continued dependence on foreign critical minerals.

U.S.-based company Impossible Metals submitted a formal lease sale request to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) on April 8, 2025. BOEM’s evaluation process will prioritize scientific research, public engagement, and environmental stewardship.

The process will begin with a request for information in the Federal Register, seeking input from various stakeholders including Indigenous Island communities, ocean users, industry representatives, and government agencies. This feedback will inform BOEM’s assessment of geological conditions, environmental and cultural impacts, and existing area uses such as navigation and fishing.

The initiative’s scope is substantial, with the Interior Department managing approximately 3.2 billion acres of the Outer Continental Shelf—an area exceeding the entire U.S. landmass. Administration officials estimate that U.S. waters contain more than 1 billion metric tons of polymetallic nodules rich in manganese, nickel, copper, and other critical minerals. The economic impact could be significant, with projections suggesting a $300 billion boost to U.S. GDP over 10 years and the creation of 100,000 jobs.

However, the initiative faces potential challenges. While the U.S. can authorize mining within its territorial waters (up to 200 nautical miles from shore), international waters present more complex jurisdictional issues.

The International Seabed Authority, established under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea—which the U.S. has not ratified—continues to debate standards for deep-sea mining, particularly regarding environmental impacts.

Environmental groups have expressed concerns, advocating for a complete ban on deep-sea mining due to potential irreversible impacts on marine biodiversity. Supporters counter that deep-sea mining could reduce the need for extensive land-based mining operations, which often face opposition from local communities.

The initiative aligns with other recent administration actions to enhance domestic mining capabilities, including fast-tracking permits for 10 mining projects across the United States and implementing an abbreviated approval process for mining projects on federal lands.

Tags:

boem
deep sea mining
trump administration
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,057 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Photo shows the installation of the first offshore wind turbine at South Fork Wind
Offshore

Trump-Hochul Deal Revives New York Offshore Wind Project—and Possibly Pipelines

The Trump administration is allowing construction to resume on a $5 billion wind farm off Long Island after reaching a deal with New York Governor Kathy Hochul that could allow new natural gas pipelines to be built in the state. 

22 hours ago
Total Views: 1308
Trump Administration Lifts Stop Work Order on $5B Empire Wind Project
Offshore

Trump Administration Lifts Stop Work Order on $5B Empire Wind Project

The Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has lifted the stop work order on the Empire Wind project, allowing construction activities to resume after a month-long...

May 19, 2025
Total Views: 3392
offshore wind turbine
Offshore

Norway Launches Floating Offshore Wind Tender

Norway has launched the first part of its long-awaited inaugural floating wind tender, it said on Monday, offering subsidies to the winners despite the challenges faced by the global offshore wind industry.

May 19, 2025
Total Views: 721