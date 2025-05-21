U.S. Launches First Deep-Sea Mineral Lease Evaluation in 30 Years Near American Samoa

The Department of Interior has initiated its first mineral lease sale evaluation in over 30 years, targeting deep-sea critical minerals in waters offshore American Samoa. This groundbreaking move comes as part of President Trump’s broader strategy to enhance domestic critical mineral development.

“Critical minerals are fundamental to strengthening our nation’s resilience and safeguarding our national interests,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “By providing opportunities to responsibly access deep-sea mineral resources, we are supporting both American economic growth and national security.”

The initiative follows President Trump’s Executive Order “Unleashing America’s Offshore Critical Minerals and Resources,” which positions seabed mineral development as crucial to U.S. national security. This strategic focus comes amid increasing activity by China and Russia in the Pacific region and America’s continued dependence on foreign critical minerals.

U.S.-based company Impossible Metals submitted a formal lease sale request to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) on April 8, 2025. BOEM’s evaluation process will prioritize scientific research, public engagement, and environmental stewardship.

The process will begin with a request for information in the Federal Register, seeking input from various stakeholders including Indigenous Island communities, ocean users, industry representatives, and government agencies. This feedback will inform BOEM’s assessment of geological conditions, environmental and cultural impacts, and existing area uses such as navigation and fishing.

The initiative’s scope is substantial, with the Interior Department managing approximately 3.2 billion acres of the Outer Continental Shelf—an area exceeding the entire U.S. landmass. Administration officials estimate that U.S. waters contain more than 1 billion metric tons of polymetallic nodules rich in manganese, nickel, copper, and other critical minerals. The economic impact could be significant, with projections suggesting a $300 billion boost to U.S. GDP over 10 years and the creation of 100,000 jobs.

However, the initiative faces potential challenges. While the U.S. can authorize mining within its territorial waters (up to 200 nautical miles from shore), international waters present more complex jurisdictional issues.

The International Seabed Authority, established under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea—which the U.S. has not ratified—continues to debate standards for deep-sea mining, particularly regarding environmental impacts.

Environmental groups have expressed concerns, advocating for a complete ban on deep-sea mining due to potential irreversible impacts on marine biodiversity. Supporters counter that deep-sea mining could reduce the need for extensive land-based mining operations, which often face opposition from local communities.

The initiative aligns with other recent administration actions to enhance domestic mining capabilities, including fast-tracking permits for 10 mining projects across the United States and implementing an abbreviated approval process for mining projects on federal lands.