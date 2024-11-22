gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 110,163 members that receive our newsletter.

STS cranes at APM Terminals' Port Elizabeth Terminal, at the Port of New York and New Jersey. Photo: Mihai_Andritoiu/Shutterstock

STS cranes at APM Terminals' Port Elizabeth Terminal, at the Port of New York and New Jersey. Photo: Mihai_Andritoiu/Shutterstock

U.S. Coast Guard Sounds Alarm on Cyber Threats from Chinese Port Cranes

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
November 22, 2024

The U.S. Coast Guard has issued a new cybersecurity directive targeting Chinese-manufactured ship-to-shore cranes, addressing mounting concerns over national security vulnerabilities in America’s maritime infrastructure.

MARSEC Directive 105-5 establishes additional cyber risk management requirements for ship-to-shore cranes made by Chinese companies, building upon previous security measures implemented in February 2024.

“The built-in vulnerabilities for remote access and control of these STS cranes, combined with intelligence regarding China’s interest in disrupting U.S. critical infrastructure, necessitate immediate action,” the directive effectively states.

The directive comes amid recent alarming findings that Chinese-manufactured cranes dominate approximately 80% of U.S. port infrastructure. Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC), a Chinese state-owned enterprise, maintains the majority share of these installations.

A joint investigative report issued in September by the House Committee on Homeland Security exposed major cybersecurity and national security vulnerabilities at U.S. ports stemming from the prevalence of Chinese-manufactured container cranes.

“The evidence gathered during our joint investigation indicates that ZPMC could, if desired, serve as a Trojan horse capable of helping the CCP and the PRC military exploit and manipulate U.S. maritime equipment and technology at their request,” warned Committee Chairman Mark E. Green, MD (R-TN), upon releasing the report.

Security concerns over Chinese-manufactured STS cranes intensified in 2023 after The Wall Street Journal reported that the FBI discovered intelligence collection devices on ZPMC cranes at the Port of Baltimore. The investigation revealed troubling connections between ZPMC and China’s military interests, including unauthorized cellular modem installations and attempts to gain remote access to U.S. port facilities.

The White House responded to these threats in February by expanding the Department of Homeland Security’s authority over maritime cybersecurity, enabling the implementation of new security standards for port networks and systems.

Port operators and crane owners must now contact their local Coast Guard Captain of the Port or District Commander to obtain the new directive, which contains sensitive security information and requires specific clearance for access.

Tags:

China
container crane risk
cyber security
u.s. coast guard

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

A bird's-eye view of ships along the coast in Singapore July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo
Shipping

Nut Allergy? Singapore and Rotterdam Ships Hit by Cashew-Related Failures

Several ships in Singapore and Rotterdam reported operational problems in recent months after using marine fuel blended with cashew nutshell liquid biofuel, fuel testing agency CTI-Maritec said in an advisory on Thursday.

30 mins ago
Total Views: 146
Aerial view of containerships at the port of Southampton
Shipping

FAK Fantasy: Carriers Struggle to Keep Rates Afloat

Container spot rates were largely unchanged for a third consecutive week, as it became evident that a 15 November rate hike on Asia-Europe trades had failed to have anything more than a marginal impact on pricing.

1 hour ago
Total Views: 139
The LNG-powered containership, the CMA CGM, on the river Elbe near the city of Hamburg, Germany, February 14, 2021. Photo: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Shipping

Container Shipping Hedges Green Transition With Dual-Fuel Vessel Orders

Container shipping companies like Maersk, CMA CGM and COSCO have ordered hundreds of new vessels in recent years meant to help their industry slash greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to meet rising demand from customers and regulators around the globe.

23 hours ago
Total Views: 168
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 110,163 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.