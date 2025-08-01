gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,757 members

A photo of turbines as the South Fork Wind offshore wind farm

A photo of turbines at the South Fork Wind offshore wind farm, the first commercial-scale offshore wind farm in the United States. Photo courtesy Ørsted

Trump Yanks Millions of Acres Designated for Offshore Wind

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
August 1, 2025

By Ari Natter (Bloomberg) —

The Trump administration is revoking approval for millions of acres of ocean to be set aside for offshore wind development amid an escalating attack on the renewable power source.

The Interior Department’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management announced Wednesday it was rescinding huge swaths of ocean in the US Outer Continental Shelf initially set aside for the fast-tracking of offshore wind projects by the administration of former President Barack Obama, and expanded by former President Joe Biden.

The move applies to more than 3.5 million acres of federal waters across the Gulf of America, Gulf of Maine, the New York Bight, California, Oregon, and the Central Atlantic.

A day earlier, the Interior Department said it was considering halting all wind development on federal lands and in federal waters amid a broader review of the energy source derided by President Donald Trump as unreliable. Since Trump’s re-election, BloombergNEF’s forecast for new offshore wind developments has fallen by 56%.

Environmental groups slammed the move to revoke the special areas for offshore wind development.

“The Trump administration is going out of its way to manufacture the energy crisis the president promised to resolve,” said Lena Moffitt, executive director of Evergreen Action. “Offshore wind has massive power potential to strengthen our grid. But instead, Trump is attempting to bully American-made clean energy out of existence to prop up his backers in the fossil fuel industry.”

Meantime, a conservative Texas research institute urged the Trump administration to yank approval for a wind farm off the coast of Massachusetts, the first to be greenlit by the Biden administration in 2021.

The 62-turbine wind farm is under construction about 12 nautical miles (22.2 kilometers) off Martha’s Vineyard.

A petition filed by the Texas Public Policy Foundation, which has received funding from Koch Industries Inc. said it was acting on “behalf of local fishermen whose livelihoods have been severely impacted” by the Avangrid Grid Inc.’s Vineyard Wind project.

Vineyard Wind didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking a comment and the Interior Department declined to comment.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

trump administration
US Offshore Wind
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,757 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

SeaLead Terminates Charters on Sanctioned Ships Linked to Iran
Shipping

SeaLead Terminates Charters on Sanctioned Ships Linked to Iran

Singapore carrier SeaLead Shipping yesterday terminated charters on 16 ships caught up in the US Office of Foreign Asset Control’s (OFAC) sanctions on an Iranian political adviser.

3 hours ago
Total Views: 244
Aerial top view of a containership at port. Stock Photo: Shutterstock/Avigator Fortuner
Shipping

Container Spot Rates Flat as Peak Season Fails to Materialize

Container spot freight rates on the major east-west trades were barely unchanged for yet another week, as expected peak season volumes are yet to materialise and carrier attempts to match capacity with anaemic demand failed to lift prices.

4 hours ago
Total Views: 130
USACE survey's Baltimore bridge collapse
Shipping

Opinion: Fed Agencies Paralyzed or Deep State Run Amok?

Why the Senate Must Confirm Civilian Leadership Over the Army Corps of Engineers By William P. Doyle — The U.S. Senate must act to confirm federal agency leadership—starting with the...

4 hours ago
Total Views: 211