SeaLead Terminates Charters on Sanctioned Ships Linked to Iran

By Alison Koo (The Loadstar) –

Singapore carrier SeaLead Shipping yesterday terminated charters on 16 ships caught up in the US Office of Foreign Asset Control’s (OFAC) sanctions on an Iranian political adviser.

The Loadstar has identified the ships as Dhanu (1,726 teu, 2001-built), Bertie (2,478 teu, 2003-built), Tex (2,492 teu, 2003-built), Moana (4,992 teu, 2004-built), Bigli (6,350 teu, 2005-built), Rantanplan (5,888 teu, 2006-built), Yogi (5,888 teu, 2006-built), Pumba (5,060 teu, 2006-built), Ale (3,398 teu, 2006-built), Zagor (2,702 teu, 2006-built), Lidia (3,450 teu, 2007-built), Hakuna Matata (6,661 teu, 2008-built), Pinocchio (4,860 teu, 2009-built), Timon (6,966 teu, 2009-built), Star (3,534 teu, 2009-built) and Simba (6,865 teu, 2015-built).

The regional operator said: “SeaLead has been made aware that multiple vessels, chartered by the company for commercial purposes, have been added to the OFAC sanctions list. All SeaLead vessels and their ownership structure continue to be screened in line with the company’s robust due diligence processes, which include a stringent sanction screening and ‘know your supplier’ process.”

SeaLead is understood to have taken the ships on long-term charters between 2022 and 2025, as the carrier expanded its network beyond its traditional Persian Gulf/Red Sea focus, amid the Covid-induced boom. As mainline operators shunned the Suez Canal due to the Houthi scourge, SeaLead filled the gap by expanding its Red Sea offerings.

Although international vessel databases showed several of the vessels are owned by Chinese finance lessors, OFAC said the ships were linked to Marvise SMC DMCC, a Dubai-registered entity, said to be part of the “vast shipping empire” controlled by Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani.

He is a former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy and the son of Ali Shamkhani, a top political adviser to Iran’s supreme leader.

All the vessels are technically managed by Draco Buren Shipping, a Singapore-registered company that was also sanctioned yesterday, and is also alleged to be linked to Mr Shamkhani.

