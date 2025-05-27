gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,085 members

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks, as he signs executive orders and proclamations in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks, as he signs executive orders and proclamations in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 9, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Trump Warns Putin “Playing with Fire”

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
May 27, 2025

In the wake of Russia’s largest aerial assault of the Ukraine war, U.S. President Donald Trump issued stark warnings to Vladimir Putin, saying the Russian leader has “gone absolutely CRAZY” and is “playing with fire.”

The comments came as Ukrainians endured three consecutive night of massive Russian drone and missile attacks. Ukrainian officials reported over 900 drones and missiles launched over three nights, with the largest barrage including at least 367 weapons and resulting in 12 deaths, including three children in the Zhytomyr region.

Trump, speaking from Morristown, New Jersey, on Sunday, expressed concern about Putin’s actions, stating “I don’t know what’s wrong with him. What the hell happened to him? Right? He’s killing a lot of people. I’m not happy about that.”

The U.S. President indicated he is considering additional sanctions against Moscow.

“What Vladimir Putin doesn’t realize is that if it weren’t for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD. He’s playing with fire!,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Tuesday.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed the strikes targeted Ukraine’s Starokostiantyniv air base in the Khmelnytskyi region, characterizing them as a response to Ukrainian attacks on Russian civilian targets. The western Khmelnytskyi region, home to a military air base, was hit by seven cruise missiles and numerous drones, with damage reported to residential buildings and industrial facilities.

Despite ongoing peace negotiations, the conflict continues to escalate.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) last imposed sanctions against Russia on January 15, 2025. These sanctions, implemented by the Biden administration, targeted Russia’s oil and gas revenues and included measures against 183 vessels in Russia’s shadow fleet. However, they have not yet succeeded in curtailing Russia’s war efforts.

Tags:

president trump
russia sanctions
sanctions
trump administration
Ukraine War
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,085 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Operation to tow stricken MV Sounion tanker and avert spill starts in Red Sea.EUNAVFOR ASPIDES/Handout via REUTERS
Accidents

US-China Trade Tensions and Shadow Fleet Pose Growing Risks to Maritime Industry, Allianz Reports

Despite reaching record-low vessel losses in 2024, the maritime industry faces mounting challenges from geopolitical tensions and an expanding shadow fleet, according to Allianz Commercial’s latest Safety and Shipping Review....

57 minutes ago
Total Views: 105
A tanker ship is seen in the English Channel at sunrise, near Dover, Britain, August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo
Environment

IMO Charts Course for Zero Emissions, But Can Shipping Keep Up?

The International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) ambitious new policy measures are set to transform the shipping industry’s approach to fuel consumption and emissions, though success hinges on proper incentivization and penalty...

1 hour ago
Total Views: 71
two tankers conduct ship-to-ship transfer
Shipping

Panama Tightens Ship-to-Ship Oil Transfer Rules in Bid to Combat Shadow Fleet Operations

Panama has implemented stringent new requirements for ship-to-ship (STS) oil transfer operations involving vessels under its flag, marking a significant step in its efforts to combat sanctions evasion and illicit...

1 hour ago
Total Views: 117