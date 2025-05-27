Three Injured in Engine Room Explosion Aboard Bulk Carrier in New Zealand

Three crew members were injured following an explosion or flashback while working on a boiler in the engine room of the Malta-registered bulk carrier M/V Olivia at South Port in Bluff, New Zealand on Saturday.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) has launched an investigation into the May 24th incident, which is being classified as a ‘serious marine casualty’ under the International Maritime Organization’s Casualty Investigation Code.

The M/V Olivia had been berthed at South Port since arriving in Bluff on April 22, 2025.

The investigation is ongoing and further details about the crew members’ conditions have not been released.