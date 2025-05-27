Container Shipping Industry Posts $9.9 Billion Q1 Profit as Red Sea Crisis Impact Wanes

The container shipping industry recorded a net profit of $9.9 billion in the first quarter of 2025, marking a significant decrease from previous quarters while still maintaining historically strong performance.

According to John McCown’s Container Shipping Sector Quarterly Financial Results report, the Q1 earnings represent a 36.4% sequential decline from Q4 2024’s $15.6 billion. However, when compared to the first quarter of 2024, the industry saw an 82.8% increase from the $5.4 billion profit recorded in that period.

First quarter profits marked the second straight decline after three quarters of growth following Q4 2023’s net loss. These fluctuations largely stem from the Red Sea crisis, with ships rerouting around Africa reducing global shipping capacity by 8%, according to McCown.

The Red Sea situation has particularly impacted the Asia-Europe trade lane, which accounts for approximately 25% of global container miles, resulting in longer routes that have significantly impacted pricing and capacity.

At the same time, container volumes have shown consistent growth, with Q1 2025 posting a 4.5% year-over-year increase following several quarters of strong volume growth, including previous quarterly increases of 6.6%, 4.6%, 5.9%, and 7.7%, respectively.

The report also highlights the container shipping industry’s remarkable profitability since the pre-pandemic era. According to McCown, from 2016 to 2019, the sector accumulated losses of $8.5 billion on revenues of $681.2 billion, resulting in a negative 1.3% margin. In contrast, the following five years saw substantial improvements, with net income margins reaching 8.1%, 36.8%, 42.7%, 9.6%, and 18.3% from 2020 through 2024, respectively.

“While the $9.9 billion in net income for 1Q25 was well below 11 quarters during the pandemic era and the previous three quarters driven by the Red Sea situation, excluding those periods the 1Q25 profit is more than what the container shipping industry earned in any previous full year,” McCown writes. “Similarly, the 12.5% margin in 4Q24 is many times the net income margin in any quarter prior to the pandemic.”

Looking ahead, McCown expects the earnings downtrend to continue into the second quarter of 2025, though projections for the second half of the year remain uncertain.