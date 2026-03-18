Trump Waives Jones Act for 60 Days—Shipping Interests Say It Won’t Help Lower Gas Prices

The White House has approved a 60-day Jones Act waiver, moving forward with a controversial policy that U.S. shipping interests warned just days ago would do little to lower fuel prices.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the decision Tuesday, saying the waiver is intended to mitigate short-term disruptions to the oil market as U.S. forces continue operations tied to Operation Epic Fury again Iran.

The temporary exemption allows foreign-flagged vessels to transport oil, liquefied natural gas, fertilizer, coal, and other critical commodities between U.S. ports, effectively opening domestic coastwise trade to international shipping for the next two months.

The move expands on an earlier proposal last week for a 30-day waiver and represents one of the most significant emergency waivers of the Merchant Marine Act of 1920 in recent years. The exemption was expected to be issued under Section 501(a) of the law, which permits the government to allow foreign vessels to carry domestic cargo when it is deemed “necessary in the interest of national defense to address an immediate adverse effect on military operations.”

“We are deeply concerned about this 60-day, broad waiver being abused and unnecessarily displacing American workers and American companies,” said the American Maritime Partnership, a coalition representing the U.S. domestic maritime industry. “The law sets a high bar: this waiver exists solely to address an immediate threat to military operations, not to displace American workers or reward foreign operators. Every vessel movement under this waiver must be publicly disclosed and justified according to federal law. We will be watching closely — and so will the American public.”



“We also reiterate that this waiver will not reduce gas prices. The maximum potential impact of domestic shipping on the cost of gasoline nationwide is less than one penny per gallon,” the AMP added.

The decision to waive the shipping law comes less than a week after U.S. maritime unions and tanker operators urged the administration not to proceed, arguing the policy would have minimal impact on gasoline prices while undermining domestic shipping.

“Waiving the Jones Act would do nothing to reduce gasoline prices,” a coalition of maritime labor groups wrote in a letter to the White House last week. “The primary driver of gasoline prices is the cost of crude oil, not domestic shipping costs.”

The groups warned that any marginal savings from a waiver would be unlikely to reach consumers and instead create opportunities for foreign-flag operators that avoid U.S. taxes and rely on lower-cost labor.

The Offshore Marine Service Association also pushed back on the proposal. “Waiving the Jones Act in an attempt to address rising fuel prices won’t work and it will jeopardize American jobs, U.S. tax revenue, and the future of the American maritime industry,” said OMSA President Aaron Smith. He added that relying on foreign vessels to move domestic energy supplies “is not a solution—it is a vulnerability.”

Tanker operators echoed those concerns, pointing to current freight market conditions.

In a recent analysis, Overseas Shipholding Group CEO Sam Norton said replacing Jones Act tankers with foreign-flag vessels could actually increase transportation costs. “Substituting a foreign flag tanker on a domestic route currently served by a Jones Act tanker would more than likely result in an increase in the delivered cost of fuel,” Norton wrote, citing higher international tanker rates.

The waiver comes as WTI crude flirts with $100 per barrel, up from roughly $70 at the start of the month, following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran and escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to disrupt global energy markets. The more than 40 percent spike in early March marks the highest price levels since 2022.

At the same time, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains severely constrained, with traffic effectively frozen following weeks of missile and drone attacks on commercial vessels. The disruption has driven tanker rates and war-risk premiums sharply higher, adding further pressure to global energy supply chains.

Officials argue the waiver could help alleviate regional supply bottlenecks, particularly along the U.S. East Coast, by allowing a broader pool of vessels to move fuel from Gulf Coast refineries.

However, multiple analyses suggest the impact on consumer fuel prices is likely to be negligible.

A study by Navigistics Consulting estimated that even in a best-case scenario, the policy would reduce gasoline prices by less than a penny per gallon—roughly $0.0027—if all savings were passed through to consumers.

The limited impact reflects the relatively small share of U.S. gasoline transported by oceangoing tankers. According to the analysis, only about 6.5 percent of supply moves via Jones Act vessels, with most fuel delivered through pipelines, trucks, and other infrastructure.

Supporters of the waiver, including Senator Ted Cruz, argue the move is necessary to ensure the free flow of energy and critical goods during a national security crisis triggered by disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Critics, however, say the decision underscores a recurring mismatch between policy expectations and market realities.

“Policy decisions based on assumptions rather than market realities risk doing more harm than good,” Norton wrote.

As the waiver takes effect, the administration is betting that increased flexibility in domestic shipping logistics can help stabilize markets—even as industry data suggests the primary drivers of fuel prices remain global.