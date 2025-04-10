gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,108 members

A cargo ship full of shipping containers is seen at the port of Oakland as trade tensions escalate over U.S. tariffs.

A cargo ship full of shipping containers is seen at the port of Oakland as trade tensions escalate over U.S. tariffs, in Oakland, California, U.S., February 3, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Trump Tariffs on China Now at Least 145% as Trade War Ramps Up

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
April 10, 2025

By Josh Wingrove (Bloomberg) —

President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Chinese imports are now at least 145%, far above the level many economists said could decimate US-China trade. 

Trump is imposing a 125% charge designed to both counter America’s trade deficit with China and punish Beijing for retaliating against US import taxes. The number, published in a White House memo Thursday, comes in addition to a 20% levy put into place earlier this year over China’s role in fentanyl trafficking.

The staggering US tariffs on the world’s second largest economy have triggered a tit-for-tat trade war that has unnerved global financial markets. 

Stocks fell on Thursday one day after the biggest buying spree in years, as investors braced for more trade hostility. The S&P 500 Index fell about 3.5% on the news, as euphoria again gave way to unease.

Trump’s tariff rollout has been marked by confusion, as Trump has repeatedly shifted course. The president on Wednesday put off plans to impose higher levies on dozens of nations hours after they went into place, even as he escalated his trade fight with Beijing. 

The US’s other trading partners will face a 10% blanket import tax to allow for a 90-day period to negotiate individual trade agreements. If that doesn’t succeed, the higher duties are set to go into place on July 9.

The president’s order published Thursday raised taxes even further on small packages from China that were previously not taxed, which could hit American shoppers purchasing goods from retailers like Temu and SheIn Group Ltd. 

The US will tax imports of items priced up to $800 at a rate of 120% of their value, up from a prior plan to levy a 90% ad valorem tax.

The per postal item fee on goods entering after May 2 and before June 1 will rise to $100 from the planned $75. Parcels entering after June 1 will face a charge of $200 per item instead of $150 announced previously. 

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

president trump
tariffs
trade war
trump administration
trump trade war
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,108 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Water flows through a damaged hull of Stena Immaculate oil tanker ship after it collided with a cargo ship off the northeastern coast of England
Shipping

Cargo Transfer Complete as Stena Immaculate Prepares for Port Entry Following Fiery North Sea Collision

The cargo transfer from the damaged tanker Stena Immaculate to the oil products tanker Fure Vyl has been successfully completed, with preparations underway for the vessel to be towed into...

40 minutes ago
Total Views: 84
Trump’s Escalating Tariffs Threaten to Reverse US Import Boom
Ports

Trump’s Escalating Tariffs Threaten to Reverse US Import Boom

U.S. container imports rose 11% year over year in March, continuing this year's outsized monthly gains, but U.S. President Donald Trump's escalating tariffs are dimming the outlook for later this year, trade executives said.

51 minutes ago
Total Views: 60
U.S. and Panama Agree to Counter Chinese Influence in Panama Canal, Prioritize Passage of U.S. Government Ships
Defense

U.S. and Panama Agree to Counter Chinese Influence in Panama Canal, Prioritize Passage of U.S. Government Ships

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced an expanded partnership with Panama aimed at securing the Panama Canal against what he termed “China’s maligned influence” in the region. During a joint...

2 hours ago
Total Views: 292