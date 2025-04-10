Trump Executive Order Echoes SHIPS Act in Bid to Reclaim Maritime Dominance

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday aimed at revitalizing the U.S. maritime and shipbuilding industries to counter China’s dominance in the sectors.

The executive order aligns with the bipartisan SHIPS for America Act, introduced in December 2024 by Senators Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and Todd Young (R-IN), along with Representatives Trent Kelly (R-MS-1) and John Garamendi (D-CA-8).

The executive order, titled “Restoring America’s Maritime Dominance,” addresses serious national security concerns as the United States builds less than 1% of global commercial ships, compared to China’s commanding 50% market share. Equally concerning, U.S.-flagged vessels in international commerce total only 80, compared to China’s 5,500.

“This executive order recognizes the urgent need for a comprehensive approach to reinvigorate the U.S. shipbuilding and maritime industries,” stated the bipartisan group of lawmakers. “America’s maritime industry and shipbuilding capacity have dangerously lagged behind over the years, allowing China to get ahead and pose a serious threat over the oceans.”

The SHIPS for America Act proposed ambitious goals, including expanding the U.S.-flag international fleet by 250 ships within a decade. The legislation would establish a maritime security advisor position within the White House and create a fund to reinvest industry fees into maritime security programs.

Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Trump’s Executive Order to Restore U.S. Maritime Dominance

Echoing several initiatives from the SHIPS Act, the executive order directs an unprecedented whole-of-government effort to revitalize U.S. shipbuilding, expand the maritime workforce, and counter China’s maritime dominance.

Central to the order is the Maritime Action Plan (MAP). An Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs will coordinate with cabinet secretaries—including the Departments of State, Defense, Commerce, Labor, Transportation, and Homeland Security—to develop the comprehensive strategy and deliver it within 210 days. Other key initiatives include creating Maritime Prosperity Zones, developing and investing in workforce training programs and institutions, implementing new tariffs on Chinese maritime equipment, and establishing a Maritime Security Trust Fund along with shipbuilding incentives to attract investment.

Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Sam Graves (R-MO) praised the executive order, highlighting its potential to reverse decades of decline in America’s maritime sector. “This executive order marks a welcome shift away from decades of decline in our country’s maritime sector and demonstrates President Trump’s commitment to reinvigorating our domestic maritime industrial base.”

Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation Subcommittee Chairman Mike Ezell hihglighted the national security implications: “A strong domestic shipbuilding industry is essential to our national security, economic independence, and the future of our maritime workforce.”

This combined legislative and executive action represents the most ambitious federal maritime revitalization effort in recent history, addressing both national security concerns and economic competitiveness in global shipping.

“We will reintroduce the SHIPS for America Act with renewed support in the coming weeks to provide the Congressional authorizations needed to truly revitalize the American shipbuilding and maritime industries, and work with the administration to get it passed,” stated Kelly, a U.S. Navy veteran and the first U.S Merchant Marine Academy graduate to serve in Congress. “That’s how we’ll put Americans to work building more oceangoing ships and flying the American flag on merchant vessels to reclaim America’s global maritime leadership.”