Water flows through a damaged hull of Stena Immaculate oil tanker ship after it collided with a cargo ship off the northeastern coast of England

Water flows through a damaged hull of Stena Immaculate oil tanker ship after it collided with a cargo ship off the northeastern coast of England, Britain, March 11, 2025. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Cargo Transfer Complete as Stena Immaculate Prepares for Port Entry Following Fiery North Sea Collision

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
April 10, 2025

The cargo transfer from the damaged tanker Stena Immaculate to the oil products tanker Fure Vyl has been successfully completed, with preparations underway for the vessel to be towed into the Port of Great Yarmouth later this week.

The operation follows a fatal collision that occurred on March 10, 2025, when the Portuguese-flagged containership Solong struck the anchored Stena Immaculate approximately 14 nautical miles northeast of Spurn Head.

The incident resulted in one fatality and triggered significant fires aboard both vessels, prompting an environmental response.

According to the UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch’s interim report, the Solong, traveling at 16 knots, collided with the U.S.-flagged oil/chemical tanker’s port side in low visibility. The impact breached the tanker’s No.7 port cargo tank, causing aviation fuel to spill and ignite, with fire spreading to containers aboard the Solong.

The Stena Immaculate, operated by U.S.-based Crowley and chartered by the U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command, was carrying over 220,000 barrels of aviation fuel at the time.

Tragically, Solong’s able seaman, who was in the forecastle area during the collision, is presumed dead. The vessel’s captain, Vladimir Motin, now faces charges of gross negligence manslaughter.

Currently, HM Coastguard continues to support local authorities in addressing onshore pollution, including plastic nurdles, along the Norfolk and Lincolnshire coasts. The Solong remains berthed at the Port of Aberdeen for salvage operations.

The MAIB’s ongoing investigation will examine navigation and watchkeeping practices, manning and fatigue management, vessel maintenance, anchorage usage, and environmental conditions.

