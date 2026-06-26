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Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz near Bandar Abbas, Iran, May 4, 2026

Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz near Bandar Abbas, Iran, May 4, 2026. Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Trump Says Iran Violated Ceasefire With Drone Attack on Ship

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
June 26, 2026

President Donald Trump on Friday accused Iran of violating the U.S. ceasefire with Iran after what he said was a drone attack on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the Islamic Republic launched at least four one-way attack drones at ships transiting the strategic waterway. According to the president, one drone struck the upper deck of a cargo ship, causing damage but allowing the vessel to continue its voyage.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran shot at least four One Way Attack Drones at Ships transversing the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump wrote. “One of the Drones solidly hit the upper deck of a large and very expensive Cargo Carrying Ship. Damage was done, but the Ship was able to proceed on its way. We knocked down three other Drones.”

Trump called the incident “a foolish violation of our Ceasefire Agreement.”

The statement marks the first time Trump has publicly characterized the latest attack as a breach of the ceasefire reached earlier this month between the United States and Iran.

The remarks refer to Thursday’s strike on the Singapore-flagged container ship Ever Lovely while the vessel was transiting the southern shipping corridor near the Omani coast. The vessel sustained damage but reported no injuries among the crew and was able to continue its voyage.

Earlier Friday, multiple U.S. media outlets, citing American officials, reported that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched four drones toward commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. Three were reportedly intercepted by U.S. forces, while one struck Ever Lovely.

Iran has not publicly acknowledged responsibility for the attack.

The incident prompted the International Maritime Organization to suspend its newly launched evacuation framework for thousands of seafarers stranded inside the Persian Gulf, citing the need to reconfirm security guarantees before commercial movements resume.

The attack also heightened uncertainty over the future of the ceasefire agreement, which had begun restoring commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz after months of conflict. Shipping traffic had shown signs of recovery in recent days, although operators and insurers have remained cautious amid continuing security risks.

Tags:

Iran conflict
strait of hormuz

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