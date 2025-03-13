Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion Fuels Export Boom at Port of Vancouver

The Port of Vancouver in British Columbia, Canada, saw booming liquid bulk exports in 2024, with volumes skyrocketing 203% to reach 17.1 million metric tonnes (MMT), driven primarily by the expanded Trans Mountain pipeline operations.

The dramatic increase was largely attributed to the Trans Mountain pipeline and Westridge terminal expansion, which began operations in May 2024. The strategic infrastructure development unlocked new markets across Asia for Canadian petroleum products, resulting in petroleum exports nearly quadrupling to 15 MMT.

“Trans Mountain’s expansion coming into operation last May was a significant milestone for Canada and the port—adding export capacity and opening up new opportunities for Canadian producers,” said Peter Xotta, President and CEO of the port authority. “More than half of crude oil exports through the port since May went to Indo-Pacific markets”.

The expansion’s impact extended beyond petroleum products, with canola oil exports almost doubling to 0.9 MMT, highlighting the port’s growing role in agricultural exports. Overall liquid bulk shipments saw a dramatic 123% increase to 21.9 MMT, with petroleum products specifically growing by 153% to 19.3 MMT.

The surge in liquid bulk exports contributed significantly to the port’s record-breaking year, which saw total cargo volumes reach 158 MMT, marking a 5% increase from the previous year. This growth occurred despite various challenges, including climate change impacts, extreme weather events, geopolitical tensions, and labor disputes.

The Port of Vancouver’s Active Vessel Traffic Management program played a crucial role in ensuring the safe and efficient handling of increased tanker traffic while maintaining the reliability of other vital port operations. This systematic approach helped integrate the substantial growth in liquid bulk movements without disrupting other critical port activities.

The port’s success in handling increased liquid bulk volumes positions Vancouver as a key player in global energy trade, particularly in serving Asian markets. With China, Japan, and South Korea emerging as the port’s top trading partners in 2024, the expanded liquid bulk capacity has strengthened Canada’s presence in the Indo-Pacific region’s energy market.

The significant growth in liquid bulk exports through Vancouver underscores the port’s vital role in Canada’s international trade diversification strategy, with approximately 80% of its international trade being with countries other than the United States. This diversification has proven crucial for Canadian producers seeking to expand their market reach beyond traditional trading partners.

“The Port of Vancouver continues to drive Canadian prosperity—enabling seamless trade with up to 170 nations across the globe and supporting countless well-paying family jobs across the nation,” noted Xotta.