Vancouver Port Authority Begins Bidding Process for $3 Billion Container Terminal to Boost Trade Capacity

Photo courtesy Vancouver Fraser Port Authority

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
July 11, 2025

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority has initiated the procurement process for the Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Project, marking a significant milestone for Canada’s trade infrastructure development. The authority is seeking qualified teams to build the landmass and wharf component of this nationally significant marine container terminal.

The future terminal will unlock over $100 billion in new trade capacity and contribute $3 billion in GDP annually to Canada’s economy. Construction is planned to begin in 2028, with operations expected to commence by the mid-2030s.

“We’re excited to issue the request for qualifications today and move this vital project forward. To meet Canada’s needs in today’s quickly evolving trade landscape, we have accelerated our efforts to deliver Roberts Bank Terminal 2—a project that will strengthen Canada’s economic security and deliver trade resilience,” said Victor Pang, CFO at the port authority.

Roberts Bank Terminal 2 aerial rending
Roberts Bank Terminal 2 is a future marine container terminal at the Port of Vancouver.

The selected procurement model is a progressive design-build with target price approach. An independent fairness monitor will oversee the process. The contract includes delivery of a 100-hectare marine landmass, 35-hectare widened causeway, 1,300-metre wharf structure, berth pocket, and expanded tug basin.

Environmental considerations are central to the project. The contract includes construction of a marine terminal fish passage to support juvenile salmon migration and civil works for habitat enhancement, including the South Arm Jetty Tidal Marsh Project—a priority for First Nations.

Interested construction teams must provide interim submissions by September 18, 2025, and qualification details by September 25, 2025. The port authority will shortlist three teams this fall for the proposal stage.

The project has gained consent from 27 First Nations, with whom the port authority has signed mutual benefits agreements. Consultation will continue regarding economic development opportunities for Indigenous communities.

Roberts Bank Terminal 2 is projected to generate more than 18,000 construction jobs and 17,000 long-term jobs during operation. It will increase container trade capacity by more than 30% on Canada’s west coast and add 320 acres of usable waterfront industrial land.

Construction companies interested in the project can attend an information session in Vancouver on July 22, 2025.

canada
port of vancouver
