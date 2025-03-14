Salvors Board Stena Immaculate and Solong Following North Sea Collision

Salvage teams have boarded both vessels involved in Monday’s serious collision off England’s East Yorkshire coast as assessment and response operations continue.

The US-registered oil tanker STENA IMMACULATE and Portuguese-registered container ship SOLONG remain in stable condition following their collision near the River Humber entrance. The STENA IMMACULATE maintains its anchored position while the SOLONG is secured by tug in a designated safe location.

Chief Coastguard Paddy O’Callaghan confirmed that comprehensive damage assessments are now underway on both vessels. The development marks a significant step forward in the response operation, which began after the SOLONG, traveling at 16.4 knots, struck the anchored STENA IMMACULATE on Monday morning.

The incident has drawn particular concern due to the STENA IMMACULATE’s cargo of 220,000 barrels of Jet-A1 fuel. However, regular aerial surveillance has detected no pollution from either vessel.

“The UK Health Security Agency continues to advise that any public health risk on shore is deemed to be very low,” O’Callaghan stated.

Firefighting efforts continue on the SOLONG, where small periodic pockets of fire persist but are “not causing undue concern.” Specialist firefighting tugs remain on standby at both vessels’ locations.

The incident has triggered a multi-agency investigation led by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB), working in collaboration with the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, U.S. Coast Guard, and Marine Safety Investigation Authority Portugal.

Initial reports suggest the SOLONG, which regularly operated between Grangemouth and Rotterdam, failed to take evasive action before the collision. The impact caused the vessels to become temporarily interlocked, prompting authorities to establish a 1-kilometer exclusion zone.

The human toll of the incident remains significant, with one crew member from the SOLONG still missing. Thirty-six others were successfully evacuated, while all crew members aboard the STENA IMMACULATE are confirmed safe.

Crowley, the STENA IMMACULATE’s operator, is coordinating with UK authorities on salvage operations. The company emphasized their focus on crew welfare and environmental protection.

The vessel was under charter to the Military Sealift Command at the time of the incident. Meanwhile, Humberside Police have arrested the 59-year-old Russian master of the German-owned SOLONG on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

“We can confirm that specialist third-party salvage experts from SMIT Salvage have now successfully boarded the Stena Immaculate to conduct a thorough assessment,” said Erik Hånell, President & CEO of Stena Bulk. He said initial objectives in the salvage process include securing the STENA IMMACULATE for safe inspection, assessing structural integrity and systems, and preventing environmental impacts. Working with UK maritime authorities, a salvage and towing plan will be developed after assessments.

MAIB investigators are collecting witness accounts and digital data, including Voyage Data Recorders from both vessels. Their investigation will examine navigational practices, manning and fatigue management, vessel condition and maintenance, and environmental conditions during the collision.