SOLONG pictured on 13 March 2025 (Photo: Maritime and Coastguard Agency)

Police Continue Questioning Russian Captain Over North Sea Collision

Reuters
March 14, 2025
Reuters

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) – British police said on Friday they were granted more time to question the 59-year old Russian captain of a container ship that crashed into a U.S. tanker earlier this week. 

The captain of the Portuguese-flagged Solong has been held in police custody since Monday following his arrest on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter after his ship hit the Stena Immaculate tanker, which was carrying U.S. military jet fuel.

One crew member is believed to have lost their life in the incident while 36 other crew members survived and were brought to shore. 

Citing the complexity of the case, police said a court had granted them a further 24 hours to keep the man in custody, on top of the previous 36-hour extension. 

Salvage companies boarded the two vessels on Thursday and were carrying out initial damage assessments, the coastguard said. In an update on Friday, it said there were only small periodic pockets of fire, which were not causing “undue concern.” 

Police said extensive lines of inquiry were continuing but it was taking time given the vessels were still at sea and there were a large number of witnesses involved. 

“Additional time has been imperative to the investigation due to the complexities of the incident,” the police said. 

Russia’s embassy in London said in a statement shared on messaging platform Telegram that it had a “detailed telephone conversation” with the captain on Thursday, and that he was feeling well.

In its Friday statement, the embassy said it was in close contact with British authorities, including with the police station where the captain is being held. 

(Reporting by Sarah Young and Sam Tabahriti; Editing by Catarina Demony)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

stena immaculate incident

Related Articles

SOLONG pictured on 12 March 2025 (Photo: Maritime and Coastguard Agency)
Accidents

Salvors Board Stena Immaculate and Solong Following North Sea Collision

Salvage teams have boarded both vessels involved in Monday’s serious collision off England’s East Yorkshire coast as assessment and response operations continue. The US-registered oil tanker STENA IMMACULATE and Portuguese-registered...

20 minutes ago
Total Views: 101
STENA IMMACULATE pictured on 12 March 2025 (Photo: Maritime and Coastguard Agency)
Accidents

UK’s MAIB Leads Multi-National Investigation into North Sea Ship Collision

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has launched an investigation into this week’s serious collision between the Portuguese-registered container ship SOLONG and the US-registered oil tanker STENA IMMACULATE off England’s...

March 13, 2025
Total Views: 2182
A view of a damaged hull of Stena Immaculate oil tanker ship after it collided with a cargo ship off the northeastern coast of England
Accidents

Video Footage Reveals Critical Moments Before Ship Collision in Dense Fog Off UK Coast

New video footage has emerged showing the crucial moments leading up to the collision between the containership SOLONG and the tanker STENA IMMACULATE off England’s East Yorkshire coast, captured by...

March 12, 2025
Total Views: 16155
