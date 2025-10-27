Stena Immaculate Sold for Repairs After Fatal North Sea Collision

Stena Bulk has announced that the oil tanker Stena Immaculate has been sold to a buyer who will undertake repairs at Desan Shipyard. Prior to the transfer, the vessel was reflagged from the United States to the Maltese flag.

“We extend our appreciation to all parties involved in the salvage and cargo transfer operations, for their continued professionalism and support throughout the process,” Stena Bulk stated.

The sale concludes a seven-month period since the vessel was involved in a serious collision that claimed one life and resulted in a significant aviation fuel spill in the North Sea.

The incident occurred on March 10, 2025, approximately 14 nautical miles northeast of Spurn Head near the Humber Estuary, when the Portuguese-flagged containership Solong struck the anchored Stena Immaculate at 0947 hours while traveling at 16 knots. The impact breached the tanker’s No.7 port cargo tank, causing aviation fuel to spill into the sea and onto Solong’s bow. The collision’s force generated enough heat to ignite the fuel, with the fire subsequently spreading to containers aboard Solong.

At the time of the incident, Stena Immaculate was carrying 220,204.5 barrels of aviation fuel and had been anchored since the previous evening, following instructions from Associate British Ports Vessel Traffic Services Humber.

Tragically, Solong’s able seaman Mark Pernia, who was reported to be in the forecastle area during the collision, has not been found and is presumed dead.

The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch released an interim report noting that visibility in the area was patchy and varying between 0.25 nautical miles and 2.0 nautical miles. “Neither Solong nor Stena Immaculate had a dedicated lookout on the bridge,” the report states.

Solong’s captain, Vladimir Motin, has been charged with gross negligence manslaughter.

The MAIB investigation is examining navigation and watchkeeping practices on both vessels, manning and fatigue management, vessel condition and maintenance, the use of the offshore area as an anchorage for vessels waiting to enter the Humber Estuary, and environmental conditions at the time. The incident is also under investigation by authorities in the United States and Portugal.

In August 2025, the U.S. Maritime Administration approved the CS Anthem tanker to replace Stena Immaculate in the Tanker Security Program, which maintains a fleet of 10 U.S.-flagged product tankers available for Department of Defense requirements.The CS Anthem joins the Crowley-managed tankers Stena Imperative and Stena Impeccable in the program.