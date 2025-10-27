gCaptain-logo
U.S. President Donald Trump waves upon his arrival at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan

U.S. President Donald Trump waves upon his arrival at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan, in this photo released by Kyodo October 27, 2025. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

Japan and U.S. Expected to Sign Shipbuilding Pact Amid China Challenge

Mike Schuler
October 27, 2025

Japan and the United States are expected to sign a memorandum to cooperate in strengthening shipbuilding capabilities in both countries as part of economic security measures, according to media reports. The move is apparently aimed at countering China’s increasing share of the global shipbuilding market.

Japan’s public broadcaster NHK said the memorandum is expected to state that “it is necessary to reduce dependence on a specific country with a view to securing maritime transport in case of a contingency.” The document is also expected to say that Japan and the US will set up a working group to strengthen cooperation, and that Japanese and US companies will invest in shipbuilding yards in both countries to boost competitiveness and improve efficiency.

The shipbuilding cooperation agreement comes as Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae and US President Donald Trump are scheduled to meet in Tokyo on Tuesday morning. Trump arrived in Japan on Monday, the second stop on his three-country Asia tour, as a US-China trade deal draws closer.

The two governments plan to sign another memorandum on the supply of critical minerals, including rare earth elements, in an effort to build a supply chain without dependence on China. During the summit meeting, Takaichi and Trump are expected to sign a document aimed at steadily implementing the trade deal reached between Japan and the US.

The cooperation agreement reflects broader concerns about supply chain resilience in the maritime sector.

The shipbuilding cooperation follows recent moves by other nations to strengthen their maritime industrial base. South Korea’s HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and US military shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls recently announced plans to jointly build US Navy ships, according to reports.

Japan
president trump
shipbuilding
