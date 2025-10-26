gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,161 members

South Korea's shipbuilding sector woos Trump, offering carrot in tariff negotiations.

A general view shows HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Ulsan Shipyard in Ulsan, South Korea, December 29, 2023. HD Hyundai Heavy Industries/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

HD Hyundai Heavy, Huntington Ingalls To Jointly Build U.S. Navy Ships

Reuters
Total Views: 0
October 26, 2025
Reuters

SEOUL, Oct 26 (Reuters) – South Korea’s HD Hyundai Heavy Industries 329180.KS and U.S. military shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls HII.N have agreed to jointly build U.S. navy auxiliary ships, the South Korean shipbuilder said on Sunday.

In a bid to advance cooperation in shipbuilding between the two countries, HD Hyundai and Huntington Ingalls signed a memorandum of agreement in Gyeongju, South Korea, where Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) events will take place throughout next week, HD Hyundai Heavy said in a statement.

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to visit Gyeongju in a few days and hold summit talks with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.

Under the agreement, the two companies will explore joint investments in building new shipyards or acquiring existing ship construction facilities in the U.S., according to HD Hyundai Heavy. 

Helping Trump revive U.S. shipbuilding, South Korea has pledged to invest $150 billion in the sector, as part of $350 billion of investment funds the Asian country agreed to put into U.S. projects after winning U.S. tariff cuts in late July.

However, details of the broad tariff agreement between the two countries haven’t been hammered out yet. Trump has said it was close to being finalized, while South Korean officials said the two sides were still far apart on key issues.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by David Holmes)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

hyundai heavy industries
ingalls shipbuilding
south korean shipbuilding
u.s. navy shipbuilding
u.s. shipbuilding
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,161 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

containership
News

DNV Awards HD KSOE Approval in Principle for Nuclear-Powered Containership Design

Classification society DNV has awarded HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering an Approval in Principle for a 15,000 TEU container vessel design powered by nuclear-powered Small Modular Reactor technology. The...

October 23, 2025
Total Views: 477
The offshore wind turbine installation vessel Norse Wind at the CIMC Raffles Shipyard
Offshore

DEME Takes Delivery of Next-Generation Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Norse Wind

Belgian offshore wind contractor DEME has taken delivery of its new wind turbine installation vessel Norse Wind at the CIMC Raffles Shipyard. The vessel is designed to install the next...

October 22, 2025
Total Views: 1551
A National Security Multi-Mission vessel pictured at Hanwha Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Shipbuilding

U.S. Trade Representative Condemns Chinese Sanctions on U.S. Shipbuilding Partners

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is responding to China’s sanctions against companies supporting U.S. shipbuilding revitalization efforts, calling the move part of a broader pattern of economic coercion. “China’s recent...

October 21, 2025
Total Views: 1010